realme Boosts R&D resources to Advance World-Class Fast Charging Technology

realme, the most trusted technology brand, has announced the imminent launch of its next-generation flagship device, the realme GT3, which will boast the world’s leading 240W fast charging technology. The driving force behind this groundbreaking achievement is realme’s unwavering investment in research and development resources, which includes the establishment of a dedicated R&D center called the realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology in HQ, and a specialized branch in India.

realme aims to equip young consumers with cutting-edge technology and design. With this objective in mind, realme is committed to investing in building its product capabilities. To accelerate innovations in smartphone design, realme has already established four major design studios worldwide. realme’s dedicated R&D resources reflect its strategy and commitment to hasten advancements in future product development, aligning with its mission of driving leap-forward innovations.

The Institute will focus on spearheading significant technological advancements, while the branch in India will be primarily responsible for collecting and organizing feedback. To ensure the relevance and adaptability of realme’s products in the Indian market. The purpose of establishing a branch in India is to enable realme to perceive the direction of Indian consumption culture deeply and design products that are more suitable for Indian consumers. This approach will facilitate a more agile and flexible development process, enabling realme to provide faster and higher-quality output, not only in technology but also in product and marketing.

realme’s Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology comprises over 60 global technological experts who will collaborate to oversee the company’s future product competencies. realme has also expanded its R&D team, which now constitutes 60% of its total employees. The institute will focus on driving innovation across six key areas, including charging, photography, display, gaming, chipset, and industrial design. In addition to building an internal team, the institute will also work closely with industry laboratories and other external partners. It will also accelerate user demand and enhance operational efficiency between R&D and marketing.

Mr. Madhav Sheth – CEO realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “At realme, we believe that innovation is the key to unlocking the potential of technology and driving progress. Our products are designed to cater to the needs and aspirations of the young generation, who are constantly evolving and seeking innovation. We are excited to share the establishment of the realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology which will be the foundation of bringing groundbreaking technology to users. We are taking a significant step towards creating a research framework that will enable us to stay ahead of the curve and create cutting-edge solutions that meet the needs of the market. Our commitment to innovation is unwavering, and we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible to deliver exceptional products and experiences to our customers. With the new establishment of the realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology we will be deep diving in customer feedback to make suitable products for customers in India. “

Furthermore, realme’s product development process adheres to realme’s Spire Strategy, ensuring that all newly created products incorporate at least one of the leap-forward technologies.

realme prioritizes creating exceptional products that resonate with its fans, using more trendsetting designs. The Spire Strategy will enhance the product experience by incorporating superior design, performance, and overall experience into every product. These three pillars will serve as the stable foundation of the “tower” that encompasses the complete product experience, including technology, design, performance, and more.

realme is all set to introduce its realme GT3 smartphone, equipped with the world’s fastest 240W fast charging technology, to the global market. The smartphone will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on February 28th. The 240W fast charging technology is one of the masterpieces developed by realme’s Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology, and the integration of R&D resources across the globe will unlock even greater potential for future breakthroughs in technology.