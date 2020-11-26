Black Friday sale is here and Realme has announced heady discounts and offers on almost its entire range of products in India. The sale starts on November 27, 12:00 AM and is going to be live for 24 hours.

Here is a compilation of the Black Friday sale offers on realme smartphone:

Smartphone models such as realme C3, realme 6, realme 6i, and narzo 20 Pro each will be cheaper by Rs. 1000 during Black Friday sale. However, none of the models mentioned above qualifies for no-cost EMI option.

Similarly, a Rs. 3000 discount will be available on all models of the realme X3 while all models of the realme X3 SuperZoom is going to be cheaper by Rs. 4000. The discount is going to be the biggest with the realme X50 Pro which will see its price reduced by Rs. 7000. The realme 7 Pro, however, won’t be getting any discount on its price. Also, all models mentioned herein can be bought using the no-cost EMI option.

All of the discounts mentioned so far is applicable for purchases made via realme.com and Flipkart. Plus, there is a 5 percent cashback applicable on EMI transactions made using SBI credit card.

Black Friday offers available on realme AIoT products:

The realme Buds 2 and the realme Buds Wireless will be priced Rs. 499 and Rs. 1499 during Black Friday. That is Rs. 100 and Rs. 300 discount on the regular pricing of the realme Buds 2 and realme Buds Wireless respectively. The offer is applicable when bought via realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.

With the realme Buds Classic, it is going to be Rs. 100 less over the regular price so that the earbuds are going to cost Rs. 299 during the sale. The price applies to both the White and Black shades. The realme Buds Wireless Pro will also be cheaper by Rs. 800 to cost Rs. 3199 during the sale. The prices mentioned are being offered by realme.com and Amazon India.

Similarly, the realme Buds Air Neo is going to cost Rs. 1999 which is Rs 200 less. The realme Buds Q Cobble will cost Rs. 1499 which is Rs. 500 less while the realme Buds Air Pro will see its price discounted by Rs. 700 to Rs. 4299.

The realme Watch will be cheaper by Rs. 1000 to cost Rs. 2999 while the realme Band will cost Rs. 999, which is Rs. 500 less than the usual price. For the realme 18W 20000mAh Powerbank, it is going to be a discount of Rs. 200 to cost Rs. 1399 while the realme Smart Cam 360° will cost Rs. 2499, which is Rs. 500 less than the regular pricing.

The prices mentioned are available on realme.com and Flipkart.