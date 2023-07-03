realme announces the pre-booking for realme narzo 60 Series 5G starting 6th July from 1 PM onwards on Amazon.in and realme.com

Home News realme announces the pre-booking for realme narzo 60 Series 5G starting 6th...

realme, the most trusted technology brand and the most reliable smartphone service provider in India has announced the pre-booking of the upcoming realme narzo 60 Series 5G.

The pre-booking is scheduled for 6th July from 1 PM onwards on Amazon.in and realme.com. Buyers can avail of a discount of INR 1500 on both color variants of realme narzo 60 Pro 5G – Mars Orange and Cosmic Black and INR 1000 on both color variants of realme narzo 60 5G – Mars Orange and Cosmic Black  (inclusive 6 months Extended Warranty).

realme narzo 60 Series 5G, is the first narzo smartphone to sport a premium vegan leather back and with an all-new Martian horizon design. realme narzo 60 Pro 5G comes with a 120Hz flagship curved display, the narrowest chin only 2.3mm wide, and Industry’s highest 2160Hz PWM frequency.

 

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G  INR 1500 off (inclusive 6 months Extended Warranty)

 

realme narzo 60 5G INR 1000 off (inclusive 6 months Extended Warranty)

 

