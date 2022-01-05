realme just announced the GT 2 series at a special launch event in China. This series marks the company’s foray into the premium segment. The GT 2 series debuts two models, the regular relame GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro. Starting off with the Pro model, it packs a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 2nd generation LTPO AMOLED panel with variable refresh rates up to 120Hz and 1000Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone has DisplayMate A + certification and a 92.6% screen-t0-body ratio. The phone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. There is also a VC liquid cooling area to keep the temperatures in check, support for 360-NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res Audio support.

On the optics front, the phone gets a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP 150-degree field of view ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP 40x microscopic camera. There is also a 32MP front camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging.

Moving to the realme GT 2, it sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. There is also a 3D liquid-cooled VC and graphene sheet, X-axis linear vibration motor with 4D vibration, HyperSmart antenna switching technology, and special paper finish on the back.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There is also a 16MP front camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging that can charge up to 100% in 33 minutes.

Pricing and availability

The realme GT 2 comes in Forged Black, Titanium Blue, Master Paper, and Master Sen color options. It starts at 2699 yuan (INR 31,900 approx.) for 8GB/128GB model, 2899 yuan (INR 33,999 approx.) for 8GB/256GB model and 3199 yuan (INR 37,900 approx.) for the 12GB/512GB model.

The realme GT 2 Pro also comes in Forged Black, Titanium Blue, Master Paper, and Master Sen color options. It starts at 3899 yuan (INR 45,900 approx.) for 8GB/128GB model, 4199 yuan (INR 49,900 approx.) for 8GB/256GB model, 4499 yuan (INR 52,900 approx.) for the 12GB/256GB model and 4999 yuan (INR 58,900 approx.) for the 12GB/512GB model.