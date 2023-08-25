realme announces the 5th Anniversary Sale: special offers on realme 11 Pro Series 5G, realme 11x 5G and realme C55 starting from 25th August on Flipkart and realme.com

realme, the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider, today announced special offers on the realme 11 Pro Series 5G*, realme 11x 5G, and realme C55 to celebrate the realme 828 Fan Festival. Buyers can avail of these offers starting from 25th August 12AM to 31st August on Flipkart and realme.com.

Buyers can avail of a bank offer of INR 1500 on the realme 11 Pro+ 5G* (8GB+256GB) on realme.com and Flipkart, along with 6 Months No Cost EMI on Flipkart. For realme 11 Pro 5G* (8GB+128GB) the buyers can avail of a bank offer of INR 1500 on realme.com and Flipkart, along with 6 Months No Cost EMI on Flipkart. Users can avail of a coupon worth INR 1000 on Flipkart and realme.com along with a 3 Months No Cost EMI on realme 11x 5G (6GB+128GB).

Users can also avail of a coupon worth INR 1000 and 6 Months No Cost EMI on realme C55 (8GB+128GB) on Flipkart and realme.com. For the realme C55 (4GB+64GB) variant, users can avail of a coupon of INR 750 on Flipkart and realme.com.

Offer details of smartphones on realme.com:

Model Name Variant Current MOP Bank Offers/ NCE + Coins Deduction Coupon/ Exchange Sale Price Offer Duration realme 11 Pro+ 5G* 8GB+256GB INR 27,999 INR 1,500 + Coins Deduction NA INR 26,499 25th August 12:00AM -31st August realme 11 Pro 5G* 8GB+128GB INR 23,999 INR 1,500 + Coins Deduction NA INR 22,499 realme 11x 5G 6GB+128GB INR 14,999 NA INR 1,000 INR 13,999 realme C55 8GB+128GB INR 13,999 6 Months No Cost EMI INR 1,000 INR 12,999 4GB+64GB INR 10,999 NA INR 750 INR 10,249

Offers details of smartphones on Flipkart

Model Name Variant Current MOP Bank Offers + NCE + Coins Deduction Coupon/ Exchange Sale Price Offer Duration realme 11 Pro+ 5G* 8GB+256GB INR 27,999 INR 1,500 + 6 Months No Cost EMI NA INR 26,499 25th August 12:00AM -31st August realme 11 Pro 5G* 8GB+128GB INR 23,999 INR 1,500 + 6 Months No Cost EMI INR 1000 INR 22,499 realme 11x 5G 6GB+128GB INR 14,999 3 Months No Cost EMI INR 1000 INR 13,999 realme C55 8GB+128GB INR 13,999 6 Months No Cost EMI INR 1,000 INR 12,999 4GB+64GB INR 10,999 NA INR 750 INR 10,249

realme 11 Pro+ 5G



The realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers a powerful camera system, a high-refresh-rate display, impressive performance, a premium design, and advanced charging capabilities. It features the world’s first 200 MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), SuperZoom, and a 32 MP Sony selfie camera, offering a truly unparalleled mobile photography experience. With a 120 Hz curved vision display and 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming, it provides users with a smooth and immersive visual experience. Also, the smartphone supports 100W SuperVOOC charging technology, which, combined with its 5000mAh battery capacity, offers extended usage time and fast-charging capabilities, allowing the smartphone to charge up to 100% capacity in just 26 minutes. The premium Leather finish was designed by realme Design Studio in collaboration with former GUCCI designer Matteo Menotto. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G stands out as the hero smartphone, primarily due to its outstanding camera capabilities. The smartphone has the leap-forward power of a 200 MP OIS SuperZoom camera, an upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom sensor, and a 32 MP Sony selfie camera. It also features the industry’s first 4x lossless zoom, 2X portrait mode, and Auto-zoom Technology and supports 200 MP direct output, offering an unparalleled photography experience and allowing users to capture stunning photos with remarkable clarity and detail. With various creative camera modes such as SuperOIS, Street Photography Mode, Night Mode featuring Moon Mode, Starry Sky Mode, and Super Nightscape, the smartphone empowers users to unleash their creativity and capture every moment with precision. It comes with a combination of 100W SUPERVOOC Charge and a massive 5000mAh battery that can improve charging experiences in various scenarios with great endurance. The smartphone can achieve 17% capacity within 3 minutes of charging and 100% capacity within 26 minutes of charging. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is also equipped with the flagship 120 Hz curved vision display with 2160 Hz PWM, the industry’s highest dimming frequency, and the first-ever 20,000-level automatic brightness adjustment. The 6.7-inch OLED curved screen has a screen proportion of 93.65% and supports up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high-frequency dimming display. It comes with the new realme UI 4.0, which allows users to enjoy smarter and more improved efficient experiences.

realme 11 Pro 5G

The realme 11 Pro 5G offers a high-refresh-rate curved display with advanced dimming technology, powerful performance, a high-resolution camera with OIS, fast charging capabilities, a long-lasting battery, and a premium design. Just like the realme 10 Pro series, it features the flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display, complemented by India’s first 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming, providing enhanced display performance. The smartphone houses a Dimensity 7050 5G chip that ensures smooth performance. The realme 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a 100 MP camera with OIS ProLight technology that allows for clear and stabilized images. Further, it supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology with a massive 5000mAh battery, providing ample power for extended usage. The smartphone showcases a premium design with a vegan leather finish designed by the realme Design Studio in collaboration with former Gucci Print and Textile Designer, Matteo Menotto.

realme 11x 5G

realme 11x 5G is designed to provide the users with an unparalleled experience with its advanced camera capabilities, fast charging technology with a massive battery, powerful chipset, elegant design, and generous RAM and storage options. It features a 64MP camera, supporting 2x in-sensor zoom which, without compromising image quality, ensures sharp and detailed zoomed-in shots. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charging solution that tops up with a massive 5000mAh battery charges the smartphone up to 50% in just 29 mins. The realme 11x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset that offers seamless and fast connectivity in the era of 5G. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of Dynamic RAM and 128GB Storage, which ensures a smooth performance.

realme C55

realme C55, the entry-level champion, is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, which helps provide reliable and smooth performance for a seamless user experience. In a number of many firsts, the C55 comes with a primary camera of 64MP, making it the first smartphone in the C-Series to feature the OV64B flagship sensor and also the first to incorporate realme’s exclusive street photography mode, which includes features such as Dynamic Image Snapshot, Street Filter, and 90s Pop Filter. Additionally, the realme C55 offers the fastest 33W SUPERVOOC charging solution in its price segment, using high-voltage, low-current charging technology to provide faster charging. The phone can charge to 50% in just 29 minutes and can reach a full charge in 63 minutes. The phone comes with a 17.07cm (6.72”) 90Hz FHD+ display, which is the first in the C-series and the largest 90Hz FHD+ display available in this price segment. Finally, the realme C55 comes with a ‘Mini Capsule’, making it the first Android/realme phone to come with this feature. Once accessed, the mini capsule offers three functional scenarios to users, i.e. charge, data, and step notification. The realme C55 democratizes large storage with up to 16GB of dynamic RAM and incorporates the Sunshower design concept with several unique design features.

*For review guidelines & product images of realme 11 Pro Series 5G, please refer here: Link

*For review guidelines & product images of realme 11x 5G, please refer here: Link

*For review guidelines & product images of realme C55, please refer here: Link