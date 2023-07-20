realme announces special offers on the realme narzo N55 and realme narzo N60 Series; starting from 20th July on Amazon.in and realme.com

realme, the most reliable smartphone service provider, today announced special offers on the realme narzo N55, realme narzo 60 5G, and realme narzo 60 Pro 5G, starting from 20th July 00:00 hrs onwards to 26th July on Amazon.in and realme.com .

Buyers can avail bank offer of INR 1,000 and 6 Months No Cost EMI on the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G* (all variants) and a coupon worth INR 1,000 on the purchase of realme narzo 60 5G and realme narzo N55 (6GB+128GB) on Amazon.in and realme.com . For the realme narzo N55 (4GB+64GB) users can avail of a coupon of INR 500 on Amazon.in and realme.com .

realme narzo series

The narzo series is a stylish range of smartphones that offer a comprehensive experience and has a large user base of 12.3M users in India. The narzo N series is the next generation of smartphones, created with leap-forward technology and design to help users stay ahead of the curve and showcase their individuality. realme and Amazon worked together to understand the needs of the Indian customer which resulted in bringing these smartphones, which combine style and functionality with their cutting-edge features. The ‘N’ in narzo represents diversity, uniqueness, and endless possibilities, catering to those who refuse to conform and have distinctive interests, passions, and aspirations.

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is equipped with up to 12GB + 12GB of dynamic RAM and is the only smartphone in the segment with 1TB of ROM storage. The design of the smartphone is inspired from the Martian Horizon. It boasts a massive 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging support and comes with 120Hz curved display and 100 MP OIS ProLight camera. The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G comes in two stunning colors: Mars Orange, Cosmic Black, and three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB which will be priced at INR 23999, 12GB + 256GB priced at INR 26999, and 12GB + 1TB priced at INR 29999.

realme narzo 60 5G also showcases a Premium Vegan Leather and Martian Horizon design. The device offers a remarkable 90Hz Super AMOLED Display with 20,000-level auto brightness adjustment. The 64MP Street Photography Camera is equipped with 2X in-sensor zoom, DIS Snapshot, and 20X digital zoom, capturing stunning images with ease. Powered by the Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset, the narzo 60 5G gives you a worthwhile experience. The narzo 60 5G comes in two stunning colors: Mars Orange, and Cosmic Black, and two storage variants: The 8GB + 128GB is priced at INR 17999 and the 8GB + 256GB is priced at INR 19999.

The realme narzo N55 features an 8MP selfie camera and a range of photography functions, including the exclusive street photography mode and night mode, among other interesting photography options. With the realme narzo N55, realme elevates the user experience by switching from the mini drop screen to a punch-hole screen and also introduces a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The narzo N55 provides enormous storage as it comes with the best dynamic RAM in the segment i.e., up to 12GB dynamic RAM. It comes with realme UI 4.0 out of the box and a new feature called “Auto Pixelate” that automatically recognizes and pixelates profile photos and names in screenshots, providing users with safety protection, just with a single tap. The realme narzo N55 is available in two stunning colors – Prime Blue & Prime Black.

Online offers details of smartphones: