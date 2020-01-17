Realme announces ‘RealPublic Day’ sale ahead of Republic Day in India

Chinese smartphone brand has announced the Realpublic Day sale to celebrate the Republic Day here in India. Trying to cash in on the nationalist fervour that usually is at its peak during Republic Day among a few other events, Realme announced discounts and freebies that would accompany the sale of almost its entire product line-up as part of its Realpublic Day Sale program.

Starting from the entry-level Realme 2 Pro to all the way up to the Realme XT in the mid-range segment, there are discounts galore. Then there are the Readme Buds 2 and Realme Buds Wireless that too are being offered at discounted rates.

Here is a detailed list of all devices that are offered at rates which is at least a grand less than the normal retail prices. More pricey is the device, greater is the discount. The sale starts January 19, 2020 at 11:59 AM and will be live till January 22, 2020 at 11:59 PM. Offers on all smartphones are to be availed from Flipkart and Realme.

For the accessories, the offer is available on both Flipkart and Amazon in addition to the company’s own retail site. Also, the sale starts a day earlier for the accessories, specifically from January 18, 2020 to January 22, 2020.

The complete offer details provided here:

realme 2 Pro:

Version 4+64 GB Current Price: 8,999 Sale Price: 7,999

Version 6+64 GB Current Price: 10,999 Sale Price: 9,999

Version 8+128 GB Current Price: 12,999 Sale Price: 11,999

realme 3:

Version 3+32 GB Current Price: 7,999 Sale Price: 6,999

Version 3+64 GB Current Price: 8,999 Sale Price: 7,499

Version 4+64 GB Current Price: 9,999 Sale Price: 7,999

realme 3i:

Version 3+32 GB Current Price: 7,999 Sale Price: 6,999

Version 4+64 GB Current Price: 9,999 Sale Price: 7,999

realme 5 Pro:

Version 4+64 GB Current Price: 13,999 Sale Price: 11,999

Version 6+64 GB Current Price: 14,999 Sale Price: 12,999

Version 8+128 GB Current Price: 16,999 Sale Price: 14,999

realme C2:

Version 3+32 GB Current Price: 7,499 Sale Price: 6,999

realme X:

Version 4+128 GB Current Price: 16,999 Sale Price: 14,999

realme XT:

Version 4+64 GB Current Price: 15,999 Sale Price: 14,999

Offers details on realme accessories:

realme buds 2 (All Colours) Current Price: 599 Sale Price: 499

realme Buds Wireless (All Colours) Current Price: 1,799 Sale Price: 1,599

So, if you have been saving for a new smartphone or an earphone lately, now is the time to act. Plan your purchase before hand with regards to the version you need or the coulor you desire as demand is expected to shoot through the roof. Celebrate the Republic Day 2020 in style with any of the new realme devices.