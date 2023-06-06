realme announces ‘Early access sale’ for realme 11 Pro Series 5G, on 8th June, between 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels

realme, the most trusted technology brand in India, has announced the early access sale for the upcoming realme 11 Pro Series 5G, Flagship-killer with Pro-level 200 MP SuperZoom camera. The ‘Early Access Sale’ is scheduled for 8th June between 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on realme.com, and Flipkart.

On 100% Pre-order or Early Access Sale: Upto INR 1000 Bank Offer + INR 500 coupon OR / INR upto 1500 (1000 exchange+ 500 Coupon) offer EMI: 6 Month No cost EMI on realme 11 Pro 5G at Flipkart and 100% Pre-order or Early Access Sale: INR 1500 Bank Offer + INR 500 coupon OR/INR 1500 exchange + 500 Coupon offer EMI: 6 Month No cost EMI on realme 11 Pro+ 5G at Flipkart.

100% Pre-order or Early Access Sale100% Pre-order: INR 1000 Bank Offer + INR 500 coupon / INR 1500 exchange offer + Six month extendedOne year warranty extend (6 Months Notify me + 6 Months Pre-order) EMI: 6 Month No cost EMI on realme 11 Pro 5G at realme.com, along with INR 1000 coupon for realme Watch, after order delivery. 100% Pre-order or Early Access Sale 100% Pre-order: INR 1500 Bank Offer + INR 500 coupon + 6 month extended warranty / INR 2000 exchange offer +One year warranty (6 Months Notify me + 6 Months Pre-order) EMI: 6 Month No cost EMI and INR 1500 coupon for realme Watch, after order delivery on realme 11 Pro+ 5G at realme.com

100% Pre-order or Early Access Sale: Pre-order: Advance INR 2000, Gift: realme Watch 2 Pro 6 Months No cost EMI+ Up 12 Months EMI on realme 11 Pro 5G at mainline stores and 100% Pre-order or Early Access Sale: Pre-order: Advance INR 2000, Gift: realme Watch 2 Pro, 6 Months No cost EMI+ Upto 12 Months EMI on realme 11 Pro+ 5G at mainline stores

realme 11 Pro Series 5G

realme 11 Pro Series 5G, Flagship-killer with Pro-level 200 MP SuperZoom camera is designed by the realme Design Studio and Matteo Menotto – the former print and textile designer of GUCCI. It comes with Industry-first 3D woven texture design that offers a luxurious in-hand experience.