realme announces attractive offer sales across its products during their “5th Anniversary Sale” starting from 1st May to 11th May on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels

realme, the most trusted smartphone brand, has announced exciting offers for customers to celebrate its 5th Anniversary starting from May 1 to May 11 at 12:00 AM onwards on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels. During the realme 5th Anniversary sale, it will offer the biggest discounts on various realme products including smartphones, laptops, and AIOT products.

Customers can now avail many offers that include INR 2,000 off on realme 10 Pro + 5G* (6GB+128GB) (8GB+128GB) on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 1,000 off on realme 10 Pro 5G* (6GB+128GB) (8GB+128GB) on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 1,500 off on direct pricing of realme 10* (4GB+64GB) (8GB+128GB) along with INR 1,000 off on bank offers on Flipkart and realme.com and INR 1000 off on (4GB+64GB) variant and INR 1500 off on (8GB + 128GB) variant of realme 10 on the mainline channels: INR 12000 off on realme GT Neo 3T (8GB + 256GB), INR 11000 off on realme GT Neo 3T (8GB+128GB) and INR 10000 off on realme GT Neo 3T (6GB+128GB) on Flipkart; INR 1000 off on realme C55* (8GB + 128GB); INR 750 off on realme C55* (4GB+64GB) on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 1000 off on realme C33* on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 750 off on realme narzo N55* on Amazon and realme.com.

Through ‘realme’s 5th Anniversary Sale’ realme is set to offer lucrative deals across various smartphones including the lowest price offer for realme smartphones like realme realme C55* to the highest price offer like realme GT 2 Pro* on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels; INR 14000 off on pricing along with a bank offer of upto INR 2000 on the (8GB+128GB) (12GB+256GB) variant of realme GT 2 Pro* on Flipkart; INR 10000 off on pricing along with a bank offer of upto INR 2000 on the (8GB+128GB) (12GB+256GB) variant of realme GT 2* on Flipkart; INR 8000 off on pricing along with a bank offer of upto INR 2000 on the realme GT Neo 3 80W* (8GB+128GB) (8GB+256GB) and realme GT Neo 3 150W* (12GB+256GB) on Flipkart; INR 2000 off on realme GT Neo 3 80W* (8GB+128GB) (8GB+256GB) and INR 13000 off on realme GT Neo 3 150W* (12GB+256GB) on the mainline channels; INR 1,000 off on realme 9i 5G* (4GB+64GB) (6GB+128GB) on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 1000 off on realme C30s* on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 1000 off on the pricing as well as the bank offer of INR 1000 on realme C35 on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 1,250 off on pricing of realme C30 on Flipkart and realme.com; INR 2000 off on direct pricing of realme narzo 50 4G* (4GB+64GB) (6GB+128GB) along with INR 750 off on bank offers on Amazon.

Additional offers on AIOT products include the discount offers of INR 200 off on realme Buds Air 3s on Flipkart and Amazon; INR 100 off on realme Buds Air 3 Neo and realme Buds Wireless 2S on Flipkart and Amazon; INR 1000 off on realme Pad Mini LTE (4GB+64GB) and realme Pad X (6GB+128GB) on Flipkart and Amazon; INR 2000 off on realme Book Slim i3 (8GB+256GB), realme Book Slim i5 (8GB+512GB) and realme Book Prime i5 (16GB+512GB) on Flipkart; INR 3000 off on realme Smart TV 32 inch and realme Smart TV 4K UHD 43 inch on Flipkart; INR 2500 off on realme Smart Full HD TV 32 inch on Flipkart; INR 2000 off on realme Smart TV X Full HD 40 inch on Flipkart; INR 1500 off on realme Smart TV X Full HD 43 inch on Flipkart; INR 1000 off on realme Smart TV Neo 32 inch on Flipkart.