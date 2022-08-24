realme 9i 5G and realme Techlife Buds T100 to go on sale starting August 24, 2022, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has announced that its latest smartphone, the 5G Rockstar with Dazzling Design – realme 9i 5G and Techlife Buds T100 will go on sale starting 24 August, 2022 at 12 noon on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. realme 9i5G comes with Dimensity 810 5G Chipset, 8.1mm Ultra Slim Design, 5000mAh Massive Battery, and adaptive 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and 50 MP AI Triple Camera while realme Techlife Buds T100 comes with 10mm Dynamic Bass Driver, 28 Hours Playback time, AI ENC noise cancellation.

realme 9i 5G

The realme 9i 5G is an ultra slim 5G smartphone with an 8.1mm body and weighs only 187g. It is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery along with super power-saving mode and a 50MP AI Triple Camera with the largest sensor size in the segment which includes a 50MP Ultra HD Primary Camera, a portrait lens, and a 4cm macro lens. The urbane 6.6-inch 90Hz display provides a superior visual experience and an outstanding screen-to-body ratio. Besides this, the stylish realme 9i 5G supports Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE), which adds 3GB of virtual RAM and allows up to 1TB external memory expansion via Micro SD card and fast side fingerprint scanner with a capacitive recognition system, just one press unlocks the phone instantly and also provides more security. The new realme 9i 5G is available across mainline channels and online platforms in two metallic finishes – Gold and Rocking Black complementing every style of the user.

realme Techlife Buds T100

realme Techlife Buds T100 provides a total of 28 hours of total playback time and comes with a Two-tone Hit Color Design. It features a 10mm Dynamic Bass Driver Real HD Sound, making the sound quality more flexible and the bass more stable and impressive along with AI ENC Noise Cancellation for Calls which eliminates background noise during a call, allowing the other person to hear more clearly and have a more engaging conversation. realme Techlife Buds T100 supports fast charging which allows 2 hours of typical usage for users with just 10 mins of charging. realme Techlife Buds T100 offers three personalized EQ modes to select: Bright, Balanced, and Bass boost+ and comes with a 88ms Super Low Latency enabling a buttery-smooth audio gaming experience for users. It also features Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, touch controls, and Instant connection and supports IPX5 water resistance making it the most enjoyable product for users.

Product Color Storage Variants Price Offer for 1st Day sale Offer Price for 1st Day Sale Offer Offer Price Sale Date and Time realme 9i 5G Metallica Gold, and Rocking Black 4GB+64GB INR 14,999 Supercoins, NCE option (3/6months) and targeted exchange benefit. INR 12,999 *INR 1000 off on ICICI Bank Debit Card, Credit Card and EasyEMI on realme.com *INR 1000 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card, Credit Card and EasyEMI on Flipkart.com INR 13,999 August 24, 12 noon onwards at realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels 6GB+128GB INR 16,999 INR 14,999 INR 15,999 realme TechLife Buds T100 Black and White NA INR 1,499 Flat INR 200/- off INR 1,299