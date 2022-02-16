realme finally took the wraps off from their latest realme 9 Pro series smartphones. The series gets the realme 9 Pro and realme 9 Pro+. Starting off with the realme 9 Pro, it gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120H refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

The phone gets up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the phone gets a 64MP main camera, a secondary 8MP 119° secondary camera and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP front camera. The phone comes in three colour options, gets a plastic build, and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is juiced by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

realme 9 Pro specsheet

6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel, 120Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor

Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB (LPDDR4x) RAM

128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable via microSD

Rear camera – 64MP (Omnivision OV64B) sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera

Front camera – 16MP (Sony IMX471) sensor

realmeUI 3.0, Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, single speaker, Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Moving on to the realme 9 Pro+, it comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The 9 Pro+gets a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, a secondary 8MP 119° wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. It also gets a 16MP sensor on the front.

Additionally, the realme 9 Pro+ gets an in-display fingerprint sensor that is capable of measuring heart rate as well. The phone is juiced by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging. Both phones come with realmeUI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

realme 9 Pro+ specsheet

6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel, 90Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor

Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6 / 8GB (LPDDR4x) RAM

128 / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Rear camera – 50MP (Sony IMX766) sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide lens (Sony IMX355), 2MP macro camera

Front camera – 16MP (Sony IMX471) sensor

realmeUI 3.0, Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

In-display fingerprint sensor with heart rate monitoring

3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS

4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging

Pricing & Availablity

The realme 9 Pro comes in Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green and Midnight Black colour options. It is available at an introductory price of INR 17,999 for the 6/128GB model while the 8/128GB model costs INR 20,999. It will go on sale starting February 23rd on Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores.

The realme 9 Pro+ also comes in Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green and Midnight Black colour options. It is priced at INR 24,999 for the base 6/128GB model, INR 26,999 for the 8/128GB model while the 8/256GB model costs INR 28,999. It will go on sale starting February 21st on Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores.