Smartphones with 108 MP cameras aren’t quite common yet. And it is this that makes the new Realme 8 Pro all the more special. However, the camera aside, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a lot of other features that make it quite a well-rounded package. The Realme 8 Pro together with the Realme 8 has recently been launched in India and is being projected as an affordable yet enticing option in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket.

Realme 8 Pro specs

The first thing that catches the attention here is the 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400 pixel Super AMOLED display that the phone comes with. The display though lacks support for high refresh rates. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well and it performs well enough too. There is an Always-on Display feature available as well though there is no way it can be customized the way you’d like it to be.

Under the hood lies the Snapdragon 720G processor that is coupled to a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of native storage. Plus, there is a dedicated microSD card slot to add more storage if needed. The phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Keeping the lights on is a 4500 mAh battery though the biggest USP here is the 65W charger that the phone comes bundled with. Realme is claiming just 35 mins of charging time for the battery to reach full charge.

Coming to optics, there is the quad-camera setup at the rear with the highlight here being of course the 108 MP primary camera of f/1.88 aperture. Complimenting the same is an 8 MP camera of f/2.25 aperture along with a pair of two 2 MP cameras of f/2.4 aperture each. For selfies and video calls, there is the 16 MP front camera of f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options with the Realme 8 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and GPS. There is a 3.5 mm headphone slot too while the USB Type-C port allows for data syncing and charging roles.

Price and availability

The Realme 8 Pro is priced Rs. 17,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB model while the 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced Rs 19,999. Color options with the phone include Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow.

Realme 8 specs

The Realme 8 also comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 1080 × 2400 pixel Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone features a MediaTek Helio G95 processor coupled to a max of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. Powering the phone is a 5000 mAh battery that is backed by a 30 W fast-charging system.

On the rear, the phone comes with a quad-camera system comprising of a 64 MP primary camera that is supported by an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a pair of two 2 MP lens for macro shots and monochrome shooting respectively.

Price and availability

Realme 8 price structure

4 GB + 128 GB model – Rs 14,999

6 GB + 128 GB model – Rs 15,999

8 GB + 128 GB model – Rs 16,999

Color options include Cyber Silver and Cyber Black.

Both the Realme 8 Pro and the Realme 8 can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme.com.