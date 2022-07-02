realme 8 Pro & realme 7 Pro latest software update released

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has started rolling out realme UI 3.0 stable version update for the users of realme 8 Pro and realme 7 Pro following the realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) roadmap.

realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time.

The update also reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend realme 8 Pro launched on March 24, 2021 and realme 7 Pro launched on September 11, 2020 devices are now fetching the July realme UI 3.0 stable version update.