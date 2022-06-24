realme 7 Pro latest software update released

Ads

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the June 2022 new OTA Changelog update for realme 7 Pro users. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices, and realme 7 Pro which launched in September 2020, is now fetching the June OTA Changelog update. realme 7 Pro – equipped with a 65W SuperDart Charge, is India’s fastest charging 64MP flagship smartphone offering outstanding performance. The realme 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G to deliver a sharper performance and boasts the latest flagship, ultra-clear quad-camera set-up, comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle, and a macro lens, and a B&W portrait lens and this latest update will improve system stability and performance.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The changelog reads as below:

UI Version: RMX2170_11.C.32

Security

Integrates the May 2022 and June 2022 Android security patches

System

Improved system performance in some scenarios