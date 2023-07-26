Realme 11 Pro+ Review – A Classy Affair

Realme’s number series has consistently been a top-selling lineup for the brand across multiple generations. The success of the Realme 10 Pro+ boosted the brand’s confidence, leading them to venture into the upper mid-range segment. Now, the company is back with its highly anticipated Realme 11 series smartphones, and we had the opportunity to review the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, which serves as the successor to the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G.

Continuing the legacy of its predecessor, the Realme 11 Pro+ follows the same principles and incorporates several sought-after hardware upgrades. These include a sleek curved high refresh rate OLED panel, a larger and more powerful battery, quicker charging capabilities, an upgraded camera system, and an overall premium aesthetic and feel. The combination of these features is undoubtedly impressive, but is the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G worth your consideration? Let’s find out in our full review.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Specifications

Before starting with the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G review, let’s glance at the phone’s specifications, pricing, and things we get with the device.

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate CPU: Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor

Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB

128/256GB Software: Android 13, Realme UI

Android 13, Realme UI Main Camera: 200MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro sensor

200MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro sensor Selfie Camera: 32MP

32MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side-mounted

Yes, side-mounted Battery: 5,000 mAh, non-removable

5,000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 100W fast charging

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone

USB Type-C charging cable

Wall charger

Silicon case

Sim Ejector Tool

Documentation

Design & Display

The Realme 11 Pro+ represents a significant design advancement, featuring premium material finishes, including a faux leather back. This handset is available in three color options, with two of them boasting a leather finish on the rear, while the Black variant comes with a glass back. With a weight of just 189g, the phone offers an excellent in-hand feel.

Upon closer examination of the overall package, the Realme 11 Pro+ sports a plastic frame with a glossy finish. The front showcases a sizable screen that elegantly curves on the sides, seamlessly merging with the frame. Conveniently, the power and volume buttons are positioned on the right side, while the bottom edge houses the USB Type-C port, primary speaker grille, and hybrid SIM slot.

The device maintains the same curved panel seen in its predecessor, the 10 Pro+. Boasting a 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, users can expect impressive visuals with deep blacks and vibrant colors, thanks to the OLED panel’s qualities. Additionally, the panel features a 2160Hz pwm dimming to reduce eye strain, and its HDR10+ playback certification enhances the overall viewing experience. It is important to note that while the panel supports HDR, HDR content is only accessible through the YouTube app.

For secure device unlocking, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers an in-display fingerprint scanner that proves to be fairly quick in authentication. However, some users may find the placement of the scanner a bit too low, which requires a period of adjustment to get used to this new position.

Software and Performance

Regarding its software, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G runs on Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13. This custom skin, derived from Oppo’s ColorOS 13, provides users with a plethora of personalization and customization options. Users can easily modify the shape and size of icons, change fonts, wallpapers, and themes according to their preferences. Moreover, there’s an option to sync the colors of the system icons with the wallpaper. The phone also supports an Always-on Display feature that offers personalization options, including the ability to add a Bitmoji.

Despite excelling in stability and customization, Realme UI somewhat diminishes the user experience due to excessive bloatware. The device comes preloaded with various third-party apps, including Josh, Dailyhunt, Moj, PhonePe, Spotify, and LinkedIn, in addition to the typical Hot Apps, Hot Games, and Hot FreeGames. Game Centre, App Market (Realme’s native App Store), and Theme Store constantly spam the notification shade with frequent recommendations. Furthermore, when downloading and installing an app, users are redirected to a new screen with the option to open it or check out more apps in the App Market, which also displays ads for other apps available in the store.

In terms of performance, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is equipped with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The chip impressively performs well in benchmarks, but more importantly, it handles day-to-day tasks smoothly without any signs of lag or stutter during our month-long usage. In terms of benchmarks, the Realme 11 Pro+ achieved a score of 5,37,230 points in AnTuTu (v10), and Geekbench 6’s single-core and multi-core scores were 921 and 2138 points, respectively.

Gaming on the device also proved to be satisfactory, as it managed to handle light to mid-level games without any issues. Popular titles like Asphalt 9 Legends ran smoothly with consistent frame rates. Overall, the device’s performance has been more than adequate, considering its price point.

Camera and Battery

The Realme 11 Pro+ comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back, headlined by a brand-new 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, which offers an impressive 4X lossless zoom capability. Accompanying this is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone relies on a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of camera performance, the primary camera excels in capturing detailed and vibrant images under daylight conditions, displaying punchy colors. In most scenarios, photos taken with the main camera showcase good quality, natural colors, pleasing HDR, and impressive details. However, the 4x lossless zoom shots maintain good quality only when the lighting conditions are ideal. In challenging situations, some loss of detail occurs when using the zoom function.

Images captured using the ultra-wide camera retain an ample amount of detail. As for the selfie camera, it defaults to capturing 12MP photos, but users have the option to choose 32MP shots. The image quality is decent in well-lit environments, and natural skin tones are produced once the face beautification filters are disabled.

One of the standout features of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is its remarkable battery life, which is attributed to the inclusion of a 5,000mAh battery. Throughout our testing, the phone consistently delivered nearly two full days of usage on a single charge. Moreover, the device impresses with its rapid charging capabilities, as it takes less than 40 minutes to fully charge using the supplied 100W fast charger.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review – The Verdict

The Realme 11 Pro+ represents a significant advancement over its predecessor, the Realme 10 Pro+, boasting superior design, display, faster charging, and a greatly improved camera system. While it may not feature the absolute best-in-class processor, its performance is commendable, especially considering its price point.

While the device excels in various aspects, there are some areas, particularly the software, that require some fine-tuning and polishing. Nevertheless, on the whole, the Realme 11 Pro+ emerges as a highly recommendable option for individuals seeking a more sophisticated device within the INR 30,000 range.