realme 11 Pro 5G, with flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display and 7050 5G Chipset, now available in Oasis Green color is on sale starting 1st July , 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart

realme, the most trusted technology brand and the most reliable smartphone service provider in India announced the availability and sale of a new color variant, Oasis Green for realme 11 Pro 5G, which is available at the discounted price of INR 22,999* on realme.com, Flipkart. realme 11 Pro 5G is the latest addition to its number series. The smartphone features the flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display, complemented by India’s first 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming.

The sale of realme 11 Pro 5G Oasis Green starts from 1 July onwards. Buyers can avail of a discount of INR 1000 on the 8GB+128GB variant on realme.com & Flipkart.

realme 11 Pro 5G

The realme 11 Pro 5G offers a high-refresh-rate curved display with advanced dimming technology, powerful performance, a high-resolution camera with OIS, fast charging capabilities, a long-lasting battery, and a premium design. Just like the realme 10 Pro series, it features the flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display, complemented by India’s first 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming, providing enhanced display performance. The smartphone houses a Dimensity 7050 5G chip that ensures smooth performance. The realme 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a 100 MP camera with OIS ProLight technology that allows for clear and stabilized images. Further, it supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology with a massive 5000mAh battery, providing ample power for extended usage. The smartphone showcases a premium design with a vegan leather finish designed by the realme Design Studio in collaboration with former Gucci Print and Textile Designer, Matteo Menotto.