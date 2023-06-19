Realme 11 Pro+: 200MP Camera Sells 60K+ on Day One

realme, the most trusted technology brand in India, recently launched the realme 11 Pro Series 5G – with two models – realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G. The realme 11 Pro Series 5G, Flagship Disruptor with Pro-level 200 MP SuperZoom Camera takes a significant leap forward in technology, offering users an elevated level of performance, cutting-edge features, groundbreaking innovations, and an immersive user experience.

realme 11 Pro Series 5G witnessed a massive response during its first sale with 200K units sold till 18 June, 12 pm.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers a powerful camera system, a high-refresh-rate display, impressive performance, a premium design, and advanced charging capabilities. It features the world’s first 200 MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), SuperZoom, and a 32 MP Sony selfie camera, offering a truly unparalleled mobile photography experience. With a 120 Hz curved vision display and 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming, it provides users with a smooth and immersive visual experience. Also, the smartphone supports 100W SuperVOOC charging technology, which, combined with its 5000mAh battery capacity, offers extended usage time and fast-charging capabilities, allowing the smartphone to charge up to 100% capacity in just 26 minutes. The premium Leather finish was designed by realme Design Studio in collaboration with former GUCCI designer Matteo Menotto. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G stands out as the hero smartphone, primarily due to its outstanding camera capabilities. The smartphone has the leap-forward power of a 200 MP OIS SuperZoom camera, an upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom sensor, and a 32 MP Sony selfie camera. It also features the industry’s first 4x lossless zoom, 2X portrait mode, and Auto-zoom Technology and supports 200 MP direct output, offering an unparalleled photography experience and allowing users to capture stunning photos with remarkable clarity and detail. With various creative camera modes such as SuperOIS, Street Photography Mode, Night Mode featuring Moon Mode, Starry Sky Mode, and Super Nightscape, the smartphone empowers users to unleash their creativity and capture every moment with precision. It comes with a combination of 100W SUPERVOOC Charge and a massive 5000mAh battery that can improve charging experiences in various scenarios with great endurance. The smartphone can achieve 17% capacity within 3 minutes of charging and 100% capacity within 26 minutes of charging. the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is also equipped with the flagship 120 Hz curved vision display with 2160 Hz PWM, the industry’s highest dimming frequency, and the first-ever 20,000-level automatic brightness adjustment. The 6.7-inch OLED curved screen has a screen proportion of 93.65% and supports up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high-frequency dimming display. It comes with the new realme UI 4.0, which allows users to enjoy smarter and more improved efficient experiences.

realme 11 Pro 5G

The realme 11 Pro 5G offers a high-refresh-rate curved display with advanced dimming technology, powerful performance, a high-resolution camera with OIS, fast charging capabilities, a long-lasting battery, and a premium design. Just like the realme 10 Pro series, it features the flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display, complemented by India’s first 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming, providing enhanced display performance. The smartphone houses a Dimensity 7050 5G chip that ensures smooth performance. The realme 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a 100 MP camera with OIS ProLight technology that allows for clear and stabilized images. Further, it supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology with a massive 5000mAh battery, providing ample power for extended usage. The smartphone showcases a premium design with a vegan leather finish designed by the realme Design Studio in collaboration with former Gucci Print and Textile Designer, Matteo Menotto.