Realme 11 Pro & 11 Pro+ with Dimensity 7050, 120Hz curved display announced

Realme just announced its latest number series in the Chinese market. The company has just six months announced the Realme 10 series smartphones, and now they have the Realme 11 and 11 Pro+, powered by the latest Dimensity SoC and improved cameras.

Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ specifications

Both the Realme 11 Pro and the 11 Pro+ models feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming. The display used on the Pro models also happens to be the first in the market to come with 20,000-level automatic brightness adjustment along with AI backlight adjustment technology.

The handsets are powered by the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC which is paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. On the optics front, the Realme 11 Pro+ packs a triple camera setup on the back with a 200MP Samsung HP3 primary sensor that comes with a 2x portrait mode, 4x lossless zoom mode, and up to 20x super zoom mode. The primary lens is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP 4cm macro camera. There is also a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro gets a dual camera setup on the back with a 108MP primary camera which is assisted by a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset relies on a 16MP camera. Both phones come with Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 out of the box, support for WiFi 6, dual 5G, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging on the Pro+ model.

Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ price

Both the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+ come in three color options – Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. The Realme 11 Pro pricing starts at 1799 yuan (INR 21,500) for the base 8+256GB model and goes up to 2299 yuan (INR 27,300) for top end 12+512GB model.

The Realme 11 Pro+ in contrast starts at 2099 yuan (INR 24,900) for the 12+256GB model and goes up to 2799 yuan (INR 33,200) for the top-end 16+1TB option.