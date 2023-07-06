Razer Huntsman V2 Review – A Cut Above the Rest!

In the ever-growing and competitive world of gaming, the right equipment can make all the difference in performance. The keyboard, a critical component of any gaming setup, must bring together speed, accuracy, comfort, and style in a perfect blend. Today, we’re taking a deep dive into the Razer Huntsman V2 – a mid-tier optical mechanical keyboard priced at ₹17,699. Borrowing many design elements from its high-end sibling, the Huntsman V2 Analog, this keyboard promises to deliver on both aesthetics and functionality. But does it stand up to the hype? Let’s take a closer look and find out.

The Design

The Huntsman V2 is Razer’s mid-tier optical mechanical keyboard that boasts an array of notable features akin to its high-end sibling, the Huntsman V2 Analog. These range from the elegant black-on-black media keys that are accentuated with RGB lighting to the highly responsive volume wheel that adjusts in 2% increments, bringing an element of fun to every use.

The keyboard comes with a braided fiber cable thoughtfully placed on the left, aiding in a sleek and discreet setup behind your gaming monitor. While the Huntsman V2 may lack the USB passthrough port and the RGB wrist rest, it more than makes up for it with its improved wrist rest design.

Razer has ditched the plastic bezel, opting instead for a plush edge-to-edge wrist rest. This updated wrist rest is undoubtedly the best I’ve found included with a gaming keyboard, offering the perfect blend of softness and cushioning. However, the crackling sound of foam and plastic during usage might suggest some concerns about its durability.

The keyboard comes encased in an aluminum top plate resting on a plastic base. The overall package is lightweight yet robust, with a resistance to fingerprints and a solid build. The lower-case lettering on keys and the two sets of flip-out feet for varying keyboard elevations are the cherries on top of this stylish package.

The Features

The Razer Huntsman V2 sets itself apart with factory lubed switches and built-in dampening foam, ensuring a pleasant and quiet gaming experience. The magnetic wrist rest, with its exceptional comfort, is another standout.

The full-sized keyboard features dedicated media keys and an LED volume dial, which brings an added dimension of interaction. The Huntsman V2 also boasts per-key Chroma RGB and hotswappable keycaps, though the LED lighting could have been more pronounced for better visibility.

A noteworthy missing feature, however, is the USB passthrough – a small detail that could enhance convenience, especially for gamers with a wireless mouse like the Razer Viper V2 Pro.

Performance

The Huntsman V2, with its 8,000Hz polling rate, stands as one of the fastest keyboards yet, promising instantaneous responses with every keypress. This, coupled with Razer’s 2nd gen optical switches, ensures lightning-fast actuation with a 0.2ms response time.

While the keyboard offers astounding responsiveness, the noise levels of the clicky purple switches could be a potential nuisance in shared spaces. Razer Synapse, Razer’s software, allows users to manage and customize their Huntsman V2 effortlessly.

Software

The Razer Synapse software enriches the Huntsman V2 experience, offering extensive customization options for lighting and macros, as well as gaming mode toggles and key switch optimization. The ability to save your customizations to either a software profile or one of four hardware profiles is a nice touch.

However, while Razer Synapse is optional, I would recommend its use to most users for an enhanced gaming experience.

Verdict

All in all, the Razer Huntsman V2 stands out as a commendable mid-tier optical mechanical keyboard. It strikes a fine balance between design, comfort, and performance, although it falls short in certain areas such as wrist rest durability and LED visibility. Nonetheless, it’s a worthy investment for gamers seeking an optimized and pleasurable gaming experience.