Rapz Launches Active Hustlr and Active 2000 Smartwatches and Boompods

Mumbai, India – Rapz, the leading brand for premium digital lifestyle and audio accessories, has announced the launch of its newest products, the Active Hustlr and Active 2000 smartwatches, and Boompods, a two-in-one Bluetooth speaker and earbud. The company aims to release 50 new products and achieve the 300-crore mark in FY 23-24.

Vaibhav Kapoor, a co-founder of Rapz, has announced the release of the company’s newest devices, Active Hustlr, Active 2000, and Boompods. expanding its wearables product line. Millions of customers in India are looking for a cutting-edge, user-friendly, dependable, robust, and fashionable smartwatch that is packed with features and provides excellent value for money. The Active Hustlr is specifically made to meet their expectations.

Active Hustlr: A Smartwatch for Fitness Enthusiasts

The Active Hustlr is a sleek and user-friendly smartwatch designed for fitness enthusiasts. With a 1.69″ HD display and 240×280 HD IPS, it offers a clear and vibrant screen. The smartwatch is lightweight, has a calling feature, and has a 25-day standby. The watch also features a 24 Heart Rate Monitor and Sleep Monitor, enabling users to track their fitness objectives, stay aware of their intentions, and manage their daily activities efficiently. The Active Hustlr is available at an affordable price of 1999 INR.

Active 2000: A Feature-Rich Smartwatch for Sport Lovers

The Active 2000 smartwatch is an ideal companion for sports lovers. It features a 1.91″ IPS HD Colorful Full and 240×280 HD IPS Screen, Bluetooth Music Player, 25 Days Standby, and 250mAh battery capacity. The watch offers users a range of features, including regular sporting activity tracking, making it an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts. The Active 2000 is available at an affordable price of 2499 INR.

Boompods: Two-In-One Bluetooth Speaker and Earbud

The Boompods is a two-in-one Bluetooth speaker and earbud. With an auto-call alert, a built-in microphone, volume controls, a torch and a lamp, and a six-month standby period, it is an all-in-one device for music and phone calls. The device is ideal for people who enjoy listening to music and taking calls while on the go. The Boompods are available at an affordable price.

Availability

All devices are available for purchase on Rapz’s official website and online stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tatacliq, Nykaa, and Paytm.