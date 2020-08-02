Rakshabandhan is just around the corner. It’s a festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings – an occasion observed as a symbol of duty between brothers and sisters. Hence, to celebrate this bond of brother-sister camaraderie, we’ve compiled a list of thoughtful gift items to make your sibling feel special and show them the love they deserve.

FujiFilm Instax Mini 8

The Instax Mini 8 comes in a trendy Grape colour, making it a perfect gift for your sister. It offers excellent low-light capabilities and automatically detects the ideal brightness to give you that perfect brother-sister snap. The Instax Mini 8 is available exclusively on Flipkart at INR 2,799/-

FujiFilm Instax Mini 9

The Instax Mini 9 also comes in trendy colour variants such as Ice Blue, Flamingo Pink, Lime Green, and more. Besides, it also lets you capture that perfect selfie with your sibling. Other notable features include a built-in LED flash and a high key mode that delivers better photos.

Saregama Caravaan

The Saregama Caravaan is all about nostalgia. It’s comes pre-loaded with over 5000 songs from Kishore Kumar to Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and more. Besides, it also lets you enjoy your collection of songs via USB or Bluetooth. You can order Saregama Caravaan on Amazon and Flipkart for INR 5990.

Oppo Enco W31

Oppo Enco W31 is an excellent gift for your sibling who enjoys their music on the go. These ergonomically designed earphones offer a truly wireless audio experience. It comes equipped with two audio modes for pop and classical music.

Sennheiser HD 350BT

For your sibling who enjoys superior sound, these are the perfect headphones that will gratify their aural experience. They also come equipped with a dedicated voice button for interacting with Siri or Google Assistant. Priced at INR 7490, the Sennheiser HD 350BT promises to deliver an engaging sound experience without burning a hole in your pocket.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone

Help your sibling take charge of their dreams with the Blue Yeti USB microphone. It’s a versatile ‘plug n play’ USB microphone that offers professional-quality audio for recording music, streaming, podcasting, gaming, and more. It’s the perfect gift for recording music, vocals, YouTube videos, voice-overs, and more.

Mi Smart Band 4

For your sibling who’s serious about fitness, Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 4 is an ideal gift to help accomplish their fitness goals. It comes with a colour AMOLED full touch display, 24/7 heart monitoring, as well as 5ATM water resistance. It also supports 20-day battery life and offers unlimited watch faces to suit your daily mood. You can buy the Mi Smart Band 4 at just INR 2299.

Mi Beard Trimmer

Featuring a perfect balance of grooming and lifestyle, Mi Beard Trimmer is the one gift all the sisters out there should check for their bearded brothers. With rounded stainless-steel blades and 40 length settings, the device will help your brother conquer every style with ease. Mi Beard Trimmer comes with IPX7 certification, so it can withstand submersion in water for up to 1 meter for 30 minutes making it fully washable. It’s available for purchase at INR 1,399.

Canon EOS 15000D

For your sibling who loves to click pictures, the Canon EOS 1500D is the perfect gift to capture memories. It’s a user-friendly camera, which makes it great for beginners as well as professionals. The camera comes equipped with a 24.1megapixel APS-C-size CMOS sensor and optical viewfinder to give your sibling that DSLR shooting experience. Other notable features include built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity that helps you seamless upload photos on social media. You can buy the Canon EOS 1500D at a discounted price of INR 27,990 on Amazon India.

itel Vision 1

itel Vision 1 is a pocket-friendly smartphone which packs advanced features and technology. Some of the highlights include a 6.1-inch IPS Waterdrop Full Screen and HD+ resolution display, a 4000mAh battery, and 32GB of expandable storage. It’s an excellent smartphone for your sibling to binge-watch his/her favourite TV shows on the move. You can buy the itel Vision 1 smartphone for less than INR 7,000.

HP14s

With work from home being the new normal, the HP14s laptop is the perfect gift for your sibling this rakhi. It’s lightweight, sturdy, and offers a long-lasting battery for your workaholic sibling.

Havells HC4040 5 in 1 Multi-Styling Kit

For your sister who’s got the diva factor, then this styling gift is the ideal gift for her. This 5-in-1 multi styling kit comes with a 3 in 1 changeable head, brush comb, 19mm curler, and a conical curler. Priced at INR 3145, this kit will help your sibling create that perfect diva look.