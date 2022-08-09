Boult Audio launches FXCharge neckband with superfast charging – The Mobile Indian

Ads

In order to cater to the growing gaming industry, Boult Audio has launched another advanced Truly Wireless Stereo (neckband) neckband Boult FXCharge with its proprietary Zen ™ technology (environmental noise cancellation). It comes with 32 hours of playtime, fast charging(USB-C) which gives a playtime of 7 hrs when charged for only 5 mins, IPX5 water resistance, 14.2mm driver, and Bluetooth 5.2 altogether creating an incomparable listening experience. Available in black and green colors, the power-packed in ear neckband is available at www.boultaudio.com and Amazon at a special launch price of ₹899/- (MRP ₹4499).

The Zen Technology (environmental noise cancellation) enabled FXCharge neckband is a perfect product as it provides a truly immersive and seamless experience, microphone input, IPX5 water resistance, redefined inline controls, Bluetooth version 5.2, and 14.2mm Hi-Fi driver. This neckband is compatible with IOS, Android, MacBook, and Windows.

Boult Audio, the home-grown brand that has a strong belief in being limitless in introducing the best technology-based gadgets, boosts intricate designs, disruptive technology, and high-fidelity acoustics. These features make it one of the highly preferred neckbands for customers.

Commenting on the FXCharge Zen tech-based neckband, Mr. Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, of Boult Audio said “In the era where technology is evolving every second, we don’t want to waste any time introducing something that doesn’t seem to be the perfect option for our customers. Comfort is the foremost thing all of us prefer. Keeping the same in mind we are delighted to introduce the Zen technology-enabled environmental noise cancellation wireless neckband earphones FXCharge. They come with a premium sound quality and also offer a good balance of the overall sound. A good neckband provides true value for both sound and mic quality. We are excited to bring you more advanced models that will revolutionize your listening experience.”

Extraordinary features and advanced technology are a few of the major reasons why there is a drastic rise in neckbands. According to a recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, the global wireless earphones market size was worth USD18, 272.9 million in the year 2021. This is projected to reach USD 69,964.8 million by 2028(21.5% CAGR over the analysis time period between 2022-2028). The constant rise in infotainment has led to these mounting figures.

The Zen technology-enabled environmental noise cancellation feature allows the user to travel, relax, meditate, conduct meetings/classes and listen to their favorite music without any interruption or distraction. The device just takes 10 seconds to factory reset. The big battery life is a plus point of this device.