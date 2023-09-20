‘Quordle’ Today: Here Are The Answers And Hints For September 20, 2023

If you’re stuck on Quordle 604 and looking for some hints or answers, you’re in the right place. Quordle, a word-guessing game similar to Wordle, has been gaining traction among puzzle enthusiasts. Unlike Wordle, Quordle challenges players to guess four different ords with jus nine attempts. Today, we bring you the latest hints and answers for Quordle’s puzzle for September 20, 2023.

What is Quordle?

Quordle is a five-letter word guessing game that is similar to Wordle. However, there are key differences:

Players have to guess four words instead of one.

Players get nine guesses instead of six.

The game is essentially like playing four Wordle games simultaneously.

Is Quordle Harder Than Wordle?

Yes, Quordle is more challenging than Wordle but not overwhelmingly so. The game was created by Freddie Meyer, inspired by the Wordle boom of late 2021 and early 2022. Meyer’s creation has attracted millions of daily users and even earns revenue through Patreon donations.

Strategies for Quordle

Starting Strategy

Your initial strategy should be similar to Wordle. Use a word rich in vowels and common letters like ‘C,’ ‘R,’ and ‘N.’

Advanced Strategy

In Quordle, you can’t afford to waste guesses. Unlike QUORDLE, where you can win by single-letter variations, Quordle requires a more comprehensive strategy. A blunt-force guessing approach can speed things up.

Hints and Answers for Today

Double or Triple Letters: One word has a double letter.

Rare Letters: No rare letters like ‘Q’ or ‘Z’ are used.

Starting Letters: The words start with ‘T,’ ‘S,’ ‘B,’ and ‘S.’

Answers: The answers for today’s Quordle are ‘Tamer,’ ‘Snout,’ ‘Bland,’ and ‘Sleep.’

Key Takeaways

Quordle is a more challenging version of Wordle.

The game requires a different strategy, focusing on eliminating as many letters as possible.

Today’s hints and answers can help you solve the puzzle more efficiently.

