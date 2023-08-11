QUICK BLUES 1 TWS MAKE DEBUT OF FLIPKART & AMAZON; OFFERS 401 DAY WARRANTY

We are delighted to introduce the Q Click Blues 1, the flagship and highly innovative TWS Earbuds series presented by Q Click India. With a strong focus on sparking creativity among the Indian generation, the Q Click Blues 1 is designed to provide an unparalleled audio experience.These cutting-edge earbuds are engineered to deliver exceptional audio quality, ensuring that every beat and note is reproduced with utmost precision and clarity. Immerse yourself in rich, immersive soundscapes and enjoy your favourite music, podcasts, and calls like never before.

We are excited to announce that the launch date for the Q Click Blues 1 TWS Earbuds is set for July 24th. Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the next level of audio excellence on this special day.Starting from August 10th 2023, the Q Click- Blues 1 TWS will be available for purchase on popular online platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. You’ll have the opportunity to be one of the first to own these exceptional TWS earbuds and enjoy their outstanding features and performance.

Product Details:

Model: Q Click Blues 1

Availability: The Q Click Blues 1 Series will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon starting August 10th 2023

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth V5.3

Starting Price: INR 1299/-

Key Features:

401 Days- Manufacturer Warranty:

For the first time in India, we are proud to offer a comprehensive manufacturer warranty for the Q Click Blues 1 TWS Earbuds, providing you with peace of mind and exceptional after-sales support. With our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the Q Click Blues 1 is backed by a generous 401 Days- Manufacturer Warranty:

During the warranty period, if one encounter’s any manufacturing defects or issues with your Q Click Blues 1, our dedicated support team will be ready to assist you. We stand behind the quality and craftsmanship of our products, and we are committed to ensuring your satisfaction as a valued customer. Our goal is to deliver a superior ownership experience and build lasting relationships with our customers. Experience the premium audio and outstanding customer support that sets Q Click apart.

Bluetooth V5.3

The Q Click Blues 1 TWS Earbuds feature the latest Bluetooth technology, specifically Bluetooth version 5.3. With this advanced Bluetooth version, you can enjoy a seamless and efficient wireless connection between your earbuds and your devices. Bluetooth V5.3 offers several benefits that enhance your overall audio experience. It provides faster and more stable connections, allowing for smooth audio playback and uninterrupted communication. You can expect improved signal strength, reduced audio latency, and enhanced compatibility with a wide range of devices. With Bluetooth V5.3, the Q Click Blues 1 ensures a reliable and high-quality wireless audio transmission. Whether you’re listening to music, watching videos, or making phone calls, you can trust in the seamless connectivity and exceptional performance provided by this cutting-edge Bluetooth version.

Powerful 13mm Bass Pro Drivers:

The Q Click Blues 1 TWS Earbuds are equipped with powerful 13mm Bass Pro drivers, delivering an immersive audio experience like no other. These specially designed drivers are engineered to produce deep, rich bass and crisp, clear highs, ensuring that you can enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, and calls with exceptional clarity and depth.

The 13mm Bass Pro drivers in the Q Click Blues 1 are carefully crafted to enhance the low-frequency response, allowing you to feel the thump and impact of every beat. Whether you’re a bass enthusiast, an audiophile seeking rich soundscapes, or someone who appreciates a well-balanced audio experience, the Q Click Blues 1 has you covered.

Experience the power and precision of the 13mm Bass Pro drivers in the Q Click Blues 1. Immerse yourself in your favorite content with enhanced bass, detailed vocals, and a truly immersive audio journey.

Extended Battery Life:

The Q Click Blues 1 TWS Earbuds are designed to provide you with the freedom of extended usage without compromising on performance. With an astounding battery life, you can enjoy uninterrupted music, podcasts, and calls throughout the day. Our innovative technology ensures that the Q Click Blues 1 offers an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge. This extended battery life empowers you to go about your day without worrying about running out of power. Whether you’re commuting, working, or engaging in your favorite activities, the Q Click Blues 1 will keep you entertained and connected for an extended period.

Say goodbye to the hassle of frequent charging and hello to uninterrupted enjoyment. The Q Click Blues 1 allows you to immerse yourself in your audio experience without interruptions, giving you the freedom to focus on what matters most. Experience the convenience and longevity of the extended battery life in the Q Click Blues 1. Stay connected, stay entertained, and enjoy seamless audio throughout your day.

Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC):

The Q Click Blues 1 TWS Earbuds come equipped with advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, ensuring crystal-clear conversations even in noisy environments. With the powerful microphone incorporated in the Q Click Blues 1, your voice is captured with remarkable clarity, enabling seamless communication. The ENC actively works to reduce background noise, allowing you to have uninterrupted and immersive calling experiences. Whether you’re in a bustling city street, a crowded café, or a noisy office, the ENC technology ensures that your voice is heard clearly on the other end of the call.

Stay connected and effortlessly communicate with our premium audio solution. The Q Click Blues 1 with ENC enables you to have crystal-clear conversations, no matter the ambient noise around you. Focus on what matters most without worrying about interruptions or distractions. Experience the power of Environmental Noise Cancellation with the Q Click Blues 1 TWS Earbuds and enjoy uninterrupted, high-quality communication wherever you go.

IPX5 Water and Sweat Resistance:

The Q Click Blues 1 TWS Earbuds are designed to withstand the elements and keep up with your active lifestyle. With an IPX5 rating, they provide reliable protection against water splashes and sweat. Whether you’re working out, jogging, or caught in a sudden rain shower, the IPX5 water and sweat resistance of the QClick Blues 1 ensures that your earbuds remain protected. This feature allows you to enjoy your music or take calls without worrying about water damage or sweat affecting the performance or durability of your earbuds.The IPX5 rating signifies that the Q Click Blues 1 has been tested and proven to withstand water splashes from any direction, making them ideal for use during workouts or outdoor activities. Feel confident and at ease, knowing that your earbuds are built to withstand the challenges of your active lifestyle. Experience the freedom of movement and peace of mind with the IPX5 water and sweat resistance of the Q Click Blues 1. Stay focused on your activities without compromising on the quality of your audio experience.

Low Latency Mode:

The Q Click Blues 1 is equipped with a low latency mode, designed to enhance your audio experience, particularly for gamers, movie enthusiasts, and music lovers. This mode ensures ultra-responsive audio with an impressively low latency of up to 40ms.

With low latency mode, you can enjoy real-time sound synchronization, eliminating any noticeable delay between the audio and visual elements. This feature allows gamers to react swiftly to in-game actions, providing a more immersive and precise gaming experience. Movie lovers can enjoy seamless lip-syncing, ensuring that dialogue and audio effects are perfectly in sync with the visuals. Music enthusiasts can appreciate every beat and note with utmost precision, enhancing their overall enjoyment.The Q Click Blues 1’s low latency mode is a testament to our commitment to delivering audio products that meet the demands of today’s technology-driven world. We understand the importance of minimizing latency to create an immersive and high-quality audio experience

Take control of your audio experience with the touch control feature of the Q Click Blues 1 TWS Earbuds. Effortlessly manage your music playback and call controls, all with just a touch of your fingertips.

Digital Display

The Q Click Blues 1 sets itself apart with a convenient and user-friendly digital display integrated into the on-the-go charging case. This innovative feature provides real-time battery status updates, allowing you to effortlessly keep track of the remaining power of your earbuds. With the digital display, you no longer have to rely on guesswork or estimation when it comes to battery life. Simply glance at the display to see the precise battery percentage, ensuring that you have a clear understanding of how much usage time you have left. This empowers you to plan your listening sessions or calls accordingly and ensures that you are never caught off guard by a drained battery.Experience the benefits of the digital display feature with the Q Click Blues 1, and enjoy a hassle-free and uninterrupted audio experience wherever you are.

Google Fast Pair:

With the Q Click Blues 1 TWS Earbuds, we have integrated Google Fast Pair and Siri connectivity features to ensure quick and effortless connectivity with your Android* and Apple devices. Google Fast Pair simplifies the Bluetooth pairing process with your Android device. With just a single tap, you can quickly and seamlessly pair your Q Click Blues 1 earbuds to your compatible Android device. This feature eliminates the need for complex pairing procedures, allowing you to enjoy your audio experience without any hassle.

Additionally, the Q Click Blues 1 offers Siri connectivity, providing seamless compatibility with your Apple devices. By activating Siri on your iPhone or other Apple devices, you can conveniently control your music playback, answer calls, and access various Siri functionalities, all with a simple voice command.The integration of Google Fast Pair and Siri connectivity in the Q Click Blues 1 ensures that you can effortlessly connect your earbuds to your preferred devices, whether you use an Android or Apple device. Enjoy the convenience of quick and easy connectivity, allowing you to dive into your audio experience without delay.

About Q-Click India:

Rakesh Kirar, Founder and CEO of Q-Click India, is a highly accomplished professional with a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Telecommunications. With an impressive 17 years of experience in the aftersales industry, he has made significant contributions to the field.

Mr. Kirar’s journey began in 2006 when he joined HCL as a repair engineer. Due to his exceptional performance, he quickly progressed to become a key account manager for renowned brands such as Mi and Samsung. In 2011, he was promoted to General Manager of aftersales service, where he successfully handled major brands, including Blackberry.

From 2015 to 2018, Mr. Kirar served as the former Head of Aftersales Service for the Coolpad brand, overseeing the establishment of repair facilities and managing a network of 500+ service centers across India. This experience further solidified his expertise in the aftersales industry.

In 2018, Mr. Kirar embarked on his entrepreneurial journey by incorporating Q-Click Services Private Limited and LRP Captivators Private Limited. These companies have emerged as leading players in the aftersales industry, providing comprehensive support services.

Building on his vast knowledge and industry experience, Mr. Kirar founded Q-Click India Private Limited on April 12, 2022. This sales company specializes in audio products, offering customers high-quality and innovative solutions.

With Mr. Kirar’s visionary leadership, Q-Click India is committed to delivering excellence in the audio industry while prioritizing customer satisfaction and offering top-notch products.