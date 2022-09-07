Qualcomm Scales Flagship Experiences to More Consumers with Introduction of Snapdragon 6 and 4 Gen 1

Ads

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announces Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platforms, providing advanced technology solutions to address the mid-tier and mass-volume segment. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 provides illuminating capture, hard-hitting game play, and intuitive AI assistance. It extends users’ reach with expansive connectivity and sustained, efficient power and performance across the board. The latest 4-series platform, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, offers impressive performance and AI to make interactions seamless and intuitive. Plus, this platform provides advanced photography features to enable striking capture, as well as improved connectivity so users can share endlessly.

“Both Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 4 provide upgrades in their respective series to enable advancements in capture, connectivity, entertainment, and AI. These new mobile platforms help our customers to deliver advanced solutions for consumers,” said Deepu John, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 fuels dynamic experiences with sustained power and performance. It integrates a triple ISP allowing for illuminating capture from three cameras at once with gigapixel speeds. Plus, users can snap up to 108 MP photos and capture video with computational HDR via support for staggered HDR image sensors—a first in the Snapdragon 6-series. Snapdragon 6 features the 7th Gen Qualcomm® AI Engine enabling up to 3x improved AI performance compared to its predecessor for intelligent assistance across the board, including AI-based activity tracking. With hard-hitting gaming features that deliver up to 35% quicker graphics rendering and up to 40% faster processing[1], Snapdragon 6 powers HDR gaming at an ultra-smooth 60+ fps while delivering real-time responses and high-quality visuals for winning entertainment. Powered by the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, this platform enables expansive global connectivity by supporting 3GPP Release 16 5G and 2.9 Gbps peak 5G download speeds, while Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6700 deliver 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E—another first in the Snapdragon 6-series.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

The first 6nm 4-series platform, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 boasts impressive performance and multi-day battery life. The platform features up to 15% improved CPU and up to 10% enhanced GPU compared to the previous generation[2], allowing users to multitask smoothly and enjoy immersive entertainment. Utilizing premium camera technology, Snapdragon 4 includes a triple ISP and Multi-Frame Noise Reduction for crisp, detailed photos. Users can also capture photos up to 108MP—the best in the Snapdragon 4-series. The Qualcomm AI Engine makes on-device experiences more seamless and intuitive. Users can get support in an instant with always-on voice assistants or communicate clearly thanks to echo and background noise suppression. Snapdragon 4 harnesses the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System for blazing fast 2.5Gbps peak 5G download speeds, and FastConnect 6200 for premium 2×2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® to make every endeavor a breeze.

Supporting Quotes

“At Motorola, we strive to deliver smarter technology to our consumers, and we are proud to have Qualcomm Technologies alongside us in this journey,” said Francois La Flamme, head of strategy and chief of marketing office, Motorola. “As a company, we will continue to find the perfect balance between performance and affordability by utilizing the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile platform in the future.”

“Based on our long-lasting collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, we can’t wait to introduce our upcoming new iQOO smartphone adopting the new Snapdragon mobile platform. The iQOO Z6 Lite will be one of the firsts smartphones globally to be powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform,” said Nipun Marya, chief executive officer, iQOO India. “We look forward to bringing consumers powerful performance and enabling advanced mobile experiences globally.”

Devices based on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 are expected to be commercially available in Q1 2023 and devices based on Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 are expected to be commercially available in Q3 2022. For more information, please visit: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.