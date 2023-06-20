Puresight Systems Announces Availability of World’s Most Advanced 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Roomba Combo™ j7+ in India, powered by iRobot OS Intelligence

India, 20th June, 2023 – Puresight Systems, the exclusive and official distributor of iRobot products in India, has announced the availability of the Roomba Combo™ j7+, the world’s most advanced robot vacuum and mop, powered by iRobot OS intelligence, in India.

Puresight Systems brings the Roomba Combo j7+ to customers at their offline and online stores. Starting at INR ₹89,900/- the Roomba Combo j7+ stands out from other 2-in-1 robots by vacuuming and mopping in a single cleaning job, saving time while keeping floors fresh and clean. This is possible thanks to a fully retractable mop pad that lifts itself to the top of the robot when it encounters carpet and rugs – the first 2-in-1 of its kind – preventing wet carpet messes. iRobot OS brings features and digital experiences that improve intelligence and personalization across the company’s portfolio of connected robots – offering even more thoughtful updates for pet owners, busy families and those looking for more control over how they clean.

Puresight Systems is also bringing the Roomba Combo™ j7 robot vacuum and mop without the Clean BaseÒ Automatic Dirt Disposal to India at a launch price of INR 69,900/-.

“iRobot OS provides the intelligence that powers our robots. It brings to life thoughtful and intelligent home products that respect, connect and understand the user’s home and lifestyle, helping our robots become a valued and trusted partner in the home,” said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot. “The Roomba Combo j7+ perfectly marries iRobot OS intelligence with beautifully designed hardware to give customers a vacuum and mop solution like no other, capable of keeping carpet, rugs, and hard floors cleaner and fresher every day, so customers can live their life. With a more than 30-year heritage, iRobot is continuing to strengthen our brand and products through digital innovation. iRobot OS is giving our connected product lineup the gift of more intelligence, letting customers’ existing robots clean in new ways.”

The World’s Most Advanced Robot Vacuum and Mop – Roomba Combo j7+

Unlike other 2-in-1s, the Roomba Combo j7+ vacuums rugs and carpets first and then vacuums and mops hard floors concurrently, saving users time by cleaning the area in a single job. Using advanced sensors, the robot is able to detect various floor types. When the Roomba Combo j7+ approaches carpet and rugs, its fully retractable mop arms lift the wet pad to the top of the robot – in a similar way that a convertible raises its roof – preventing wet messes.

Thanks to iRobot OS and the robot’s PrecisionVision Navigation system, customers don’t have to worry about cleaning up before the cleaning begins. The Roomba Combo j7+ recognizes more than 80 common objects,1 which enables the robot to clean more specific places on command, like around kitty litter boxes, toilet bowls, dishwashers and more. It also allows the robot to detect and avoid floor hazards like cords, clothes, shoes, socks, backpacks, pet bowls, pet toys, and solid pet waste. To make cleaning even easier, pair the robot with your voice assistant and simply tell it to clean specific rooms or by specific objects in your home, and it does what you ask instantly.2 The Roomba Combo j7+ understands approximately 600 voice commands, more than any other 2-in-1. Users can customize their Roomba Combo j7+ cleaning jobs in the iRobot Home app, choosing which rooms should be vacuumed and mopped or vacuumed only, and adjusting the amount of cleaning solution they want the mop to dispense.

The Only Mop That Lifts High to Keep Carpets Dry

Other 2-in-1 mops lift only a few millimeters – if at all – and, as a result, can leave wet messes on many carpets or rugs. The Roomba Combo j7+ is the only 2-in-1 with a mop that lifts itself to the top of the robot, completely away from carpet and rugs. Two fully retracting, durable, metal mop arms raise the mop pad when the robot senses carpet and rugs, preventing unwanted wet messes.

The First Truly Hands-Free Vacuum and Mop Robot

Using the Roomba Combo j7+ is simple. The robot senses when a mop pad is attached and the mopping solution tank is full – and then goes into mopping mode automatically. Other 2-in-1s have a mop that you must manually attach yourself after the vacuuming is done, adding extra work and time. With the Roomba Combo j7+, the mop arm is already attached and ready to go. For vacuuming, it also comes with the Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal system so you can forget about vacuuming for months at a time. The Clean Base allows the Roomba Combo j7+ to empty the dirt and debris it collects into an enclosed bag that doesn’t need to be replaced for up to 60 days.

iRobot OS Home Intelligence – Clean Where You Want, When You Want

iRobot OS delivers a premium and customizable experience for all customers, including pet owners, busy families and anybody looking for more control over how they clean. As part of iRobot’s continued development of iRobot OS, the company is introducing new features and thoughtful digital experiences that improve intelligence, personalization and control across its portfolio of connected Roomba robot vacuums and Braava jet™ robot mops.3 Expanded object recognition allows more cleaning on command, navigation of every floor’s obstacle course and a continued focus on delivering more pet features than any other robot.3

Clean More Specific Places on Command – The iRobot OS visual vocabulary has expanded with moreClean Zone recommendations. In addition to objects like couches, tables, counters and holiday trees, Roomba robot vacuums with Imprint® Smart Mapping and the Braava jet m6 robot mop can also automatically detect and proactively recommend Clean Zones around dishwashers, toilets, ovens/stoves, litter boxes and pet bowls.3 Users are also able to customize their Smart Map by designating their own precision Clean Zones. Using Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices, users can instruct their robot to clean these zones with just their voice, such as, “Alexa, tell Braava jet m6 to mop around the toilet.”2

Avoids More of the Objects You Want It to Avoid – Roomba j Series robot vacuums can detect and avoid even more floor hazards, providing greater peace of mind that the job will get done for busy families and pet owners. Roomba j Series robots can recognize and avoid pet toys, pet bowls, litter boxes and backpacks, in addition to items like shoes/slippers, socks, cords, headphones, clothing, towels and solid pet waste.

Skip a Room on the Fly – Things do not always go as planned, including your cleaning routine. You can skip a room during a current cleaning job to avoid unwanted interruptions or when life throws you a curveball. Pressing the Skip button in the iRobot Home App or using your voice with Alexa will skip the room or zone that the robot is currently cleaning and move onto the next room or area, allowing you to continue your day uninterrupted.

Clean your way, when you want 7x faster ⁴ than before – iRobot OS now maps your rooms faster to save you set-up time – enabling you to send your Roomba Combo™ robot vacuum and mop on targeted room cleanings after just one run.

Use More Siri Shortcuts – iOS users can create Siri Shortcuts for directed room cleaning and save “favorites” from the iRobot Home App. You can use your voice to ask Siri to clean areas like the living room or dining room. Or you can start a cleaning job using your voice from your saved favorites in the iRobot Home App. For example, you can say, “Hey Siri, clean after dinner,” and your Roomba or Braava jet m6 will clean the rooms you designated as that favorite.

iRobot Commitment to Customer Data, Privacy and Security

iRobot products and iRobot OS are backed by the company’s commitment to customer privacy and data security. All data is kept secure from start to finish, incorporating multiple layers of protection around the company’s robots, cloud and app. iRobot treats customer data with the highest standards of privacy protection, and to that end, has obtained the globally recognized TRUSTe Certified Privacy Seal. Customers may update their settings in the app at any time, empowering them to determine what information iRobot may access. iRobot does not, and will not, sell customer data.

“At iRobot, protecting customer data and privacy is of the utmost importance as we explore the path forward for home robotics and the future of the home,” continued Colin Angle. “We know that customers welcome us into their homes because they trust that our products will help them do more, and that we will respect their information. We take that trust seriously.”

iRobot is also the first consumer robot company to achieve the third-party TÜV SÜD Cyber Security Mark, a more stringent framework that goes beyond the industry standard, for the Roomba j7/j7+ robot vacuum. The company has also achieved the same level of certification for the Roomba Combo j7+ robot vacuum and mop.

iRobot’s Privacy Principles can be found here.

Pricing & Availability:

The Roomba Combo j7+ is available for sale beginning 20th June, 20233 in India for 89,900/- INR with shipments. The Roomba Combo j7 will be available from the same date at a price of INR 69,900/-. It will be available for purchase on www.irobot.in beginning 20th June 2023. The Roomba Combo j7+ will be available at select retailers.