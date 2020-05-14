With the PUBG Mobile Season 12 coming to an end, it is time we usher in Season 13 of the popular game. And if you are looking for that one takeaway of the Royale Pass Season 13, it is the ‘Toy Playground’ theme that again will likely stoke a sense of nostalgia among players. Plus, you have the chance of picking up rewards such as outfits, gear skins and so on.

As part of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13, players will be able to join the toy squad in the form of ‘Carton Rangers’ while you have the choice between ‘Ice Ranger’ or ‘Fire Ranger’ when you reach level 50. And at rank 100, you qualify for the ‘Ultra Defender’ set. In between, there is going to be several challenges posed to you as you play that will let you unlock rare or special items.

With the Mobile Royale Pass Season 13, players are eligible to obtain the ‘Puppet Agent’ outfit as well which again is available in three different forms that the players can mix and match according to their choice. For players making it to the highest rank, there is the ‘Mythic Rarity’ upgrade that the players will be able to upgrade to. Then again, there are the ‘Toy Mastery’ and ‘Puppet Agency’ special mission that will provide you with more opportunities to upgrade your outfit.

Further, the Royale Pass mission reminders too has gone for an enhancement so that it is now easier for the players to keep track of their progress mission. Henceforth, you will also be served reminders at the start and of end of the season.

To get to Season 13 Royale Pass, upgrade to the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 version which introduces the updated ‘Mad Miramar’ map. The latest update also brings along some bug fixes too.