pTron Playbuds 1 Pro: Unleashing Unmatched Audio Quality with 35ms Low Latency and Quad Mic Hybrid ENC

pTron, a leading player in the Indian consumer electronics market that has established its leadership position in the TWS category, is proud to announce pTron Playbuds 1 Pro in its latest Gaming TWS earbuds. Engineered with cutting-edge TruTalkTM Hybrid ENC Technology and Quad Mic, pTron Playbuds 1 Pro offers an exceptional audio experience that transcends all boundaries.

Based on consumer research comprising gamers, pTron derived the specific needs and attributes of the TWS earbuds. The latest product offering including the new pTron Playbuds 1 Pro is the result of research analysis and R&D efforts to design and develop a product that meets the ultimate requirements of passionate gamers. The product is also rightly priced and will be available at an amazing introductory price tag of Rs. 1499/- on Amazon.

AptSense: The Playbuds 1 Pro is power packed with AptSense 35ms low-latency speciallydevised for gamers who need a lightning-fast response and the ultimate gaming and video-watching experience 50 hours of uninterrupted gameplay: Keeping in mind long gaming sessions, Playbuds 1 Pro boasts a battery life capable of providing up to 50 hours of uninterrupted gameplay on a single chargewith IPX5 water-resistant technology. Bass Booster & Uninterrupted Connectivity: While the earbuds are equipped with 13mm Drivers ACC to deliver enhanced bass performance, the advanced version of Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity ensures seamless, rich, and powerful responses to gamers.

Announcing the launch of the new gaming TWS earbuds, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “Our aim is to enhance gamers’ audio experiences and Playbuds 1 Pro is one such product that offers a premium wireless gaming audio experience. Today, we understand the nuances of gamers and the right mix of product attributes that took shape in the form of Playbuds 1 Pro will all set the gamer to kickstart and deep dive into their gaming experience.”

Playbuds 1 Pro comes with a 1-year warranty. On the launch day on 23rd June 2023 on Amazon, the Playbuds 1 Pro will retail at a special price of INR 1499/- against the regular price of INR 1799/-.

