pTron expands its smartwatch & TWS range with new premium models

pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, announced the launch of the Force X11P Smartwatch with 1.3” Round HD Display and Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch that suits every pocket and wrist, the Force X11P packs an innovative design with pro-grade features.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “We at pTron constantly strive to provide our consumers with path-breaking & quality digital lifestyle gadgets at extremely affordable prices. With our Force X11P Smartwatch, we are making it possible for the masses to experience groundbreaking technology and innovation of a smartwatch that does it all in terms of providing data for tracking health & making better choices, staying connected with the world through on-device BT calling, Social media updates and also stay entertained with the built-in music player. All these and more with a 1-yr brand warranty just at 1499/-”

Force X11P Smartwatch

Equipped with Full touch IPS screen in a metallic frame with a fluid interface, the device offers a clear display in vivid and exquisite colors with smooth readability. With the raise to awake function the watch display screen automatically lightens up while lifting the wrist. An interchangeable silicone belt with the option to change/customize watch faces ensures you’re always in style. The adjustable wristband of this lightweight watch is suitable for men, women, and teens.

The device packs 7 Active sports modes for all round health & fitness. The smartwatch also offers 100+ cloud-based watch faces for users to customize and personalize their style according to their mood and personality. Packed with IP68 water resistance, users can remain worry-free about washing hands wearing the watch, or going on a run in the rain.

Thinner, lighter & compact the device is equipped with a large 260mAh battery that can last 5 days with standard usage and is always ready to escort you on your journeys and track your progress. With USB magnetic charging for low power consumption, the smartwatch gets fully charged in just 2Hrs.

The pTron Force X11P comes packed with an array of wellness features like continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, sedentary reminder, and sleep monitoring for holistic health monitoring. Users can also keep track of their fitness progress with a complete health report and performance assessment on the indigenously developed pTron Fit+ App. The Force X11P also features functions like call and message notifications, alarms, reminders, remote camera/music control, find my phone, weather updates, and smart DND for more practical usage.

Price & Availability

Available in the Classic Black variant, the pTron Force X11P is priced at 1999/- and available on Amazon India from 5th December 2022.

As a special launch offer the device will be available at 1499/- only until 7th December.

Bassbuds Perl True Wireless Earbuds

A new class of stylish true wireless earphones, the Bassbuds Perl in Classic Black color with a metallic hint on the charging case is everything style, entertainment & power. Loaded with high-tech features to deliver powerful precision sound, the Bassbuds Perl is ready to adapt to any lifestyle needs be it work or entertainment.

The device is equipped with a Dual HD mic with proprietary TruTalk™ ENC function that captures your voice accurately and helps reduce background noise for optimized call performance making them perfect for zoom meetings and online courses.

13mm large driver enriches the sound for an immersive music experience or amazing audio clarity for your podcast. Out of the box, these earbuds are set to music mode, which is recommended while listening to music. While, the movie mode reduces the audio lag and prevents audio delay while watching movies on your phone, tablet, or laptop. The Movie mode also helps while playing games as it reduces the voice delay.

Featuring BT5.3 for seamless & quick-connect, the Bassbuds Perl are a pair of splash-friendly IPX4 earphones ideal for playing sports or running in the rain, allowing you to enjoy a dynamic day without annoying disruptions. The carefully designed half-in-ear earbuds with on-ear touch controls are made for a secure fit, giving you a comfortable feel throughout the day, whether for work or play. The earbuds with the pocket-sized charging case that comes with a LED battery indicator hold an extra charge to offer a total of 28H playtime and a maximum sense of wireless freedom for longer usage.

Price & Availability

The pTron Bassbuds Perl is priced at 799/- at launch and will be available on Amazon India from 8th December 2022.