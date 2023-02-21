pTron debuts Calling Smartwatch with crown control & peak brightness just at 1199/

(NSE: PALREDTECH) pTron, the Indian innovator in smart digital accessories and leading brand for the youth, announced the launch of its newest version of the Force Smartwatch series, the X12N. The revolutionary wearable packs fashion-friendly aesthetics with marquee features such as pre-installed watch faces, built-in games, full-touch 2.5D curved display, and rotatable crown control.

Sporting a large vibrant and crisp display on a slim and lightweight profile accompanied by a feature-rich performance, the X12N is designed to be your daily companion. Lightweight and ergonomically made in a premium alloy metal casing, it is a versatile package for style, fitness, and assistance.

The smartwatch features a rectangular 1.85″ super large HD screen with a fluid, clean interface that’s easy to use and effortless with unique features like 130+ watch faces, and multi-sports mode with up to 5 days of battery life. The Force X12N features an array of trackers such as Heart Rate Monitor (HRM), Sleep tracker, Daily activity tracker, Blood oxygen saturation (SP02 monitor), and guided breathing exercises as well for stress control that enables users to monitor and improve their wellness at regular intervals.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, Force X12N lets you enjoy complete calling functionality through the smartwatch with functions like incoming call alerts, text message alerts, social media alerts, and saving favourite contacts (up to 8). Additionally, the watch also allows music control & camera control via Bluetooth, thus providing a seamless functional experience to the users. The watch features a soft silicone band that never goes out of style and sits comfortably on the wrist to give a fashionable look.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “We have witnessed incredible growth for our Force Smartwatch series as consumers have been able to avail the benefits and convenience of smart wearables at an entry-level price point. Our latest addition, the Force X12N is a game-changing product that combines top-notch tech with the best-in-class design that will bring unmatched convenience and functionality directly to the wearer’s wrist. With our proprietary health-suite App, this watch is a revolution in the wearable category at a never seen before price”

The pTron Force X12N smartwatch comes with pTron’s proprietary pTron Fit+ App for Android & iOS. Intuitive & effortless the pTron Fit+ app features smooth animations and a tailored smartwatch UI that, together, allow seamless navigation for better insights into users’ health data.

Available in four beautiful colors – Carbon Black, Gold Black, Blazing Blue, and Champagne Pink, the Force X12N comes with interchangeable straps that will get you to play strong in the trend game and catch all eyes with just a flick of your hand in the air. The pTron Force X12N is priced at INR 1499/- and is launched with an introductory offer at INR 1199/- on 21st February at 12 noon and comes with one year warranty.