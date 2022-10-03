Home News pTron announced New TWS starting at 799 & massive discounts ahead of...

pTron announced New TWS starting at 799 & massive discounts ahead of the festive season

PC-Tablet News Desk
-

Homegrown Digital Audio accessories and lifestyle brand, pTron is all geared up for the festive season with exclusive new TWS launches.  To add to this festive fervour pTron is also offering massive discounts on its best-selling gadgets at rock-bottom prices, with speakers starting at 399/-, TWS starting at 499/- and Smart watches starting at 1099/-.

Speaking at the launch of the new range, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “We launched several new products this month to cater to our consumer demands during the e-commerce giants Amazon & Flipkart’s annual festive sale and had a great start with healthy growth in demand for our TWS & Smart wearables. With Dusshera & Diwali approaching and in an environment of positive customer sentiment, the demand for TWS is expected to rise. Accordingly, we are launching 3 new TWS earbuds with innovative design and the best of technology starting at 799/-. We have also curated an excellent product line-up with products and offers that fulfill the audio and smart lifestyle needs of our consumers at massive festive discounts that also make for great gifting options.”

Bassbuds B21 – Ergonomic, lightweight, and leaf-shaped, the Bassbuds B21 features a dual mic for clear calls. Priced just at INR 799/-, the Bassbuds B21 is equipped with BT5.2 and a Type C port for fast pairing and quick charging. Tuned with pTron signature sound the touch-controlled earbuds offers 24Hrs of ever-lasting playback in a single 90mins charge alongside spectacular bass for a thumping listening experience.  The Basbsuds B21 is also equipped with advanced features like mono & stereo modes, and IPX4 water & sweat resistance with voice assistance, making it an all-rounder for music lovers on a budget.

Bassbuds Rush – Expanding the list of futuristic gaming earbuds, the Bassbuds Rush offers 50ms low latency gaming. The earbuds are built with proprietary AptSense ® Gaming Technology for a crisp, clear, and accurate gaming experience. The earbuds are built with an HD mic and ENC technology for enhanced voice calls. Designed to complement every look and use in an ergonomic structure, the Bassbuds Rush delivers the best audio experience. With unique features such as precise touch for effortless call & music control and power efficiency and flawless BT5.3 connection, Bassbuds Rush is a must-have TWS for every gadget freak. Available at a special festive price of INR 1299/- the Bassbuds Rush offers 35Hrs non-stop music and flawless call.

Bassbuds Xtreme – With a cutting-edge, mecha futuristic design, the unique and ultra-durable Bassbuds Xtreme features a rugged extra-terrestrial charging case design. The matte surface is comfortable to touch, dust-proof, fingerprint-free, and premium. Semi-in-ear earbuds closely fit the contours of your ear and greatly improve wearing comfort, for hours of music without discomfort. IPX4 rated for extreme usage the Bassbuds Xtreme is also equipped with BT5.3 that offers low power consumption, with a more stable connection. With ultra-low latency, these wireless earbuds provide you with the perfect entertainment experience with almost near-zero lag. Available at a special festive price of INR 1499/- the Bassbuds Xtreme offers 32Hrs non-stop music and ear-bouncing beats without sacrificing clarity and treble with 13mm large drivers.

All the 3 new products are available on Amazon India from October 3, 2022.

Apart from new TWS earbuds, pTron is also offering massive discounts on its range of products. Here is the list of pTron best sellers on offer. 

Product Name Highlight Features Platform Festive Price
Bassbuds Duo TWS All-rounder TWS with 32Hrs Playtime, Touch Control & stereo sound Amazon INR 599
Bassbuds Fute TWS Transparent Charging case with 25Hrs playtime touch control TWS Amazon INR 699
Bassbuds Eon TWS Smart mini TWS with 30Hrs playtime & ENC for clear calls Amazon INR 799
Bassbuds Sports TWS All-condition TWS with DSP ENC for Calls & 48Hrs playtime Amazon INR 799
Bassbuds Wave TWS Premium & lightweight TWS with 40Hrs & ENC for clear calls Amazon INR 899
Musicbot Lite Mini BT Speaker 5W Mini speaker with 6Hrs of Loud BASS & Immersive Sound Amazon INR 399
Force X10 Smart watch Best in Class BT Calling Smartwatch with 1.7” Display & 24×7 Health Tracking Amazon INR 1099
Fusion Evo V2 Soundbar Best Selling 10W Premium & Lightweight Soundbar with 10Hrs Playtime Amazon INR 899
Basspods P251+ Premium Touch Control Earbuds with 50Hrs Playback, 12mm Driver, ENC & Movie Mode Flipkart INR 999
Basspods P181 Premium Touch Control Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Immersive Stereo Sound & Calls Reliance Digital INR 599
Musicbot Evo Soundbar 10W Premium & Lightweight Soundbar with 10Hrs Playtime Flipkart INR 999
