Protect your iPhone and iPad with this guide to Password Management

Apple iPhones and iPads might be two of the most popular forms of communication and Internet browsing in the world right now, but they are not always the simplest pieces of technology to manage. If you’re using either one of them extensively, it likely means that your surfing and shopping on the go, which means passing through a lot of unsecured networks, including the ones from your own service provider not to mention the worst thing possible – public wireless networks.

You should always be very protective of your passwords, but there is the odd urban legend that Apple products are immune from viruses and malware and don’t need as much security as other brands. Part of that misconception might be the fact that Google holds a much larger global market share when it comes to smartphones and thus a large majority of the malware generated by hackers and cybercriminals is geared toward that sort of product.

But with millions of iPads and iPhones around the world, Apple gets more than its fair share of attempted attacks as well.

Password Protection

One of the best ways to keep your personal data and privacy intact when using an iPhone or iPad is to invoke the powers of a password manager. Most web browsers have password managers installed as part of their base package, but they are pretty generic and don’t have a lot of the cross-functionality that a third-party vendor will provide.

The best password manager software applications all have apps for both Google and Apple devices that you can download, and this means you can drop it right onto your iPad or iPhone straight from the Apple store. Even better, logging into them is typically done by Touch ID or Face ID, which means that unless you have an evil twin out there or you’re in a James Bond movie and someone has copied your fingerprints, only you can get the password manager open.

For the purpose of this example, we’ll use Dashlane, which is one of the leading password managers on the market, using two-factor authentication and a powerful algorithm to generate new passwords on request.

Once you download and open the Dashlane app onto your Apple device, you’ll be prompted to create a master password. This will be a fairly long set of letters, numbers, and characters. That might seem like more of the same but this will be the only password you’re dealing with from here on out; the only one you’ll have to remember for as long as you’re using the password manager.

Once that is done, you set your account to automatically sync the password manager to the computer. That way any device with this associated account will have access to all the same passwords.

Now enable the autofill option for Dashlane by going under Settings>Passwords & Accounts and tapping AutoFill passwords on, then tap the name of your password manager to activate the “Allow Filling From” section.”

Finally, authenticate your password manager with either Face ID or Touch ID as indicated above and you’re good to go.