Primebook 4G – The Ultimate Laptop for Students Powered By MediaTek Processor Set to Launch Exclusively on Flipkart in March

Shark Tank season 2 funded Primebook is all set to launch Primebook 4G, a one of its kind Android OS based laptop for students and learners. Expected to go live on 11th March 2023, Primebook 4G will be launching its B2C operations exclusively on Flipkart. Catering to a new category of consumers, Primebook 4G is designed to empower students across strata to access the benefits of e-learning using a laptop that has a high price to performance ratio.

The laptop is powered with 4G wireless sim connectivity and runs on PrimeOS, the brand’s proprietary Android 11-based operating system. PrimeOS has been extensively tested for compatibility with over 200 education and learning centric applications and offers access to 10,000+ android apps through the Prime Store. The laptop allows students to work in a multi window format, allowing a more productive learning experience that cannot be compared to a mobile phone / tablet that comes at a similar price point. Primebook 4G is equipped with MediaTek MT8788 processor and comes with a 64 GB storage (expandable to 200 GB) offering ample space for documents, photos, and videos that are critical for seamless learning in today’s day and age.

According to Hari Kumar, Vice President, Large Appliances and Electronics, Flipkart, “The demand for student-friendly laptops, one of the fastest expanding market segments, has grown 1.5X over the past 3 years on our platform. As a homegrown e-commerce platform, we are at the forefront of fulfilling our customers’ evolving needs. The launch of Primebook 4G addresses the educational needs of students by providing them access to technology they need to excel.”

“MediaTek chipsets are equipped with advanced architecture and innovative technology providing incredible experiences with high performance, fully featured designs and global connectivity,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, and MediaTek India. “Primebook 4G powered by MediaTek chipset will unlock the user’s full potential and deliver lightning-fast performance, a more immersive learning experience with endless possibilities. We look forward to working with Primebook for long and fruitful collaborations.”

Commenting on the launch, Aman Verma, Co-founder and CMO, Primebook said, “The Ed-tech industry so far has been focused on content generation. Today, while students have a plethora of tech enabled platforms to learn from, over 23 crore children in India don’t have access to laptops; which are by far the most apt tools for reaping maximum benefits of e-learning. To bridge this digital divide, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Flipkart to exclusively launch Primebook 4G. This device is a result of our team’s tireless efforts to create a laptop that is not only powerful but also accessible for the masses.”

Adding to the above, Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO, Primebook said, “We are confident that the Primebook 4G will be a game-changer in the market. Its unique features, coupled with a high price to performance ratio makes it an excellent value for learners across the country. We believe that this launch is a step towards fulfilling our mission of empowering people with technology that is both accessible and reliable. We are grateful for our partnership with Flipkart, which has enabled us to bring this product to a wider audience. We have already received 20,000 + pre-booking orders which has been overwhelming for us. We look forward to our customers receiving their laptops in March, which is when the product goes live on the platform.”

Originally priced at ₹ 16,990 Primebook 4G, will be available at a discounted price of ₹ 14,990 to Flipkart users. The laptop is extremely easy to carry and can be used for a plethora of learning avenues, including but not limited to, academics, vocational learning, competitive exam preparations and more. To further extend the reach of the laptop, and empower students, Primebook and Flipkart in collaboration have introduced No Cost EMI up to 24 months and other offers worth up to ₹ 12,000 for customers as well.

Primebook 4G is designed to bridge the gap in e-learning avenues for students across the country. The vision of the brand is to ensure every student in the nation has access to a laptop, empowering them to learn effectively and build a future for themselves.