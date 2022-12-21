Prime Gaming relaunches in India

Amazon.in relaunches Prime Gaming in India, a benefit especially curated for gaming enthusiasts. Prime members in India can now unlock instant access to monthly free games and exclusive in-game content like power-ups, skins, collectibles and more from https://gaming.amazon.com/ across their favorite titles. Prime Gaming comes with a host of new perks, as compared to the earlier version which was limited to only FREE access to in-game content on mobile games. Prime is designed to make your life better every single day with enormous convenience, entertainment and savings that comes with a Prime membership and the rebranded launch of Prime Gaming reiterates these core values of a Prime membership.

To claim any in-game content, Prime members can sign in to their Amazon account on https://gaming.amazon.com/. Post that, Prime members can search for their favorite games and claim the available in-game content. Claims can happen in two ways – members can link their Prime Gaming account with the game app as a onetime effort, post which the claimed content will be automatically available or by redeeming the promo code on their gaming account manually. For customers without Prime membership, they will be requested to sign up for Prime membership and follow the same steps as above.

“With the rebranded launch of Prime Gaming, we continue to make Amazon Prime more valuable for members in India. Gaming has become widely popular, and we recognize the need to provide a robust selection of games and content to enhance playing experience of our Prime members. The new and refreshed Prime Gaming, comes with a great accessibility to the latest games and we will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes.” said Akshay Sahi – Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India

Prime Gaming is available to all Desktop, Mobile browser and Android app of Amazon.in customers starting today and will be available to iOS app customers in January 2023. The launch supports English as a default option and additional IN specific languages will be available in 2023.