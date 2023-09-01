Price drop vivo Y36 and vivo Y02t

vivo Y36 and vivo Y02t will now be available at a new attractive price of INR 15,999 for (8GB + 12GB) and INR 9,499 for (4GB + 64GB), respectively. Consumers can also avail cashback of up to INR 1000 while purchasing the vivo Y36 with select finance partners such as ICICI, SBI Card, IDFC First, Federal Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IndusInd Bank, and avail additional benefits like vivo V-Shield Protection Plans.

The smartphones with the new effective price will be available for purchase starting today, September 1, on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.

vivo Y36

The vivo Y36 features a fluorite AG Glass body in stylish Meteor Black and Vibrant Gold colors. On the rear, the smartphone features a “Dynamic Dual Ring” design for its camera module, which presents a rainbow-like texture under sunlight. The 6.64-inch sunlight readable dotch display and a volume increased to 200% powered by Audio Booster offer an immersive audiovisual experience. The rear camera features a 50MP Portrait Camera along with a 2MP Bokeh Camera and a 16MP front camera with Aura Screen light to take great selfies. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, a 6nm chipset that clocks at up to 2.4 GHz. Additionally, it comes with an extended RAM 3.0 feature that offers an additional 8GB RAM to the smartphone.

vivo Y02t

The vivo Y02t is available in two colour variants – Sunset Gold and Cosmic Grey. The smartphone has a 2.5D slim body and a flat frame that makes it easy to hold. The Y02t features 4 GB of RAM1 that can be extended by 4GB by using a part of idle ROM space which can make switching between apps even smoother. The smartphone gets a 5000 mAh (TYP) large battery and a 5V/1A reverse charging feature that can turn the phone into a mobile powerbank. The Y02t boasts a 6.51-inch FullView™ Display with HD+ resolution and a 8MP Rear+ 5MP Selfie camera.