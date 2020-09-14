Buying a new car is an exciting experience but if you are not careful and cautious at the time of purchase you might curse yourself later on. There are several points you should keep in mind before you sign-off on registration papers and drive off in your brand new vehicle. Yes, test driving the vehicle should be an important pre-requisite before you make any purchase decision but small details such as the condition of the car at the time of delivery are extremely important.

Most people are unaware of what they should look out for when they are buying a new car. Therefore, we have prepared a checklist for those of you who are new to buying cars and want the most perfect car purchasing experience ever. All of this begins with a proper pre-registration inspection.

Inspection

It is the job of the dealership to deliver you a vehicle that is brand-new and undamaged. The nature of care delivery means that often cars are damaged. Therefore, you want to be on the lookout for any scratches, dents, or defects in your new car before you sign its registration papers. This is necessary because once you agree to the registration agreement you can’t have the car replaced or repaired by the dealership. If any faults are found, the dealership is liable to fix them for you and get you a fresh unit since that is what they offered you.

Take Backup

The first thing you need to do is take some sort of backup that might help you out on the inspection. Remember to take your mobile phone with you to take photos of the faults if necessary. Ask a friend to accompany you so that they can help you out with spotting faults and defects.

Request an Open Space

The car you are inspecting should be in an open space where you have enough room to walk. It is not possible to perform and inspection in an enclosed space especially if there are other cars parked around the place. Furthermore, go during the day so you can see clearly and spot defects easily.

Examine Closely

The best way to inspect a car is to examine every area with extreme care. Walk around the car multiple times and just observe the exterior. Most times you will find irregularities in the paint or in the way the light’s reflecting off the surface. If any of that happens there is a fault.

Check the Windows

Inspect the glass windows and windowpanes to ensure the manufacturing date emblazoned on the glass is the same as the year you are buying the car in. Also, confirm if all the windows are made by the same manufacturer.

Take Photos

Often you cannot see defects through the naked eye but certain faults are visible in photos so always take photos of the car and examine the photos in detail.

Inspect the Engine Bay

A brand-new car has a spotless engine bay. So, you should be on the lookout for any oil leaks, cut wires, or broken plastic pieces.

Check the Boot Storage

The boot should be as clean and spotless as the engine bay. It should also have a small tool kit, jack, spanner, and a spare tire. The spare wheel and tire should also be in pristine condition.

Check the function of doors and windows

You should open and close all the doors and windows multiple times to make sure there are no noises and that they function normally. The same should be done with the hood and the boot of the vehicle. If there are any scratches, dents, or damage you should report it to the dealership.

Check the dashboard components

Inspect the inside of the cabin, the door handles, the buttons, the seatbelts, seats, and armrests. Moreover, check to see if all the knobs and buttons on the dash work fine and that they are installed in the right order. While you are looking, keep an eye on the odometer and ensure there are no miles on it.

Inspect all electronic functions

Check the A/C, lights, horn, and other electronic amenities in the car.

Test Drive Again

If possible, go for another test drive to ensure all the mechanical parts of the car are not making any noise. This includes the suspension, the gears, and the brakes.

Confirm the details

Check that the Chassis Number, Vehicle Identification Number, and Engine Number are correct. Also, check all the purchase documents and confirm that your name has the correct spelling.

At the end

Once you have followed the above checklist, you are free to sign the registration documents and drive off with your brand new car.