Pre-order the OnePlus 11R 5G and avail special bundle offer

OnePlus, the global technology brand recently unveiled the latest addition to the OnePlus 11 Series – the OnePlus 11R 5G, an ultimate powerhouse that comes equipped with a powerful chipset, an efficient cooling system, super-fast charging, intelligent software, and much more.

Starting 21st February 2023, users in India can pre-order the latest performance flagship starting at INR 39,999. That’s not all, for high-performance gamers, OnePlus has also added a limited-time bundle offer, where users will also receive the OnePlus Buds Z2, worth INR 5,999, at no additional cost during the pre-order phase (offer valid till stocks last).

Users can click ‘Notify me’ on OnePlus.in or Amazon.in to stay updated.

The OnePlus R Series brings the perfect combination of top-of-the-line hardware and software at a more accessible price point for tech enthusiasts and gamers, and the OnePlus 11R 5G is the latest extension of that vision.

Pre-order details and other offers: