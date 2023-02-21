Pre-order the OnePlus 11R 5G and avail special bundle offer

OnePlus, the global technology brand recently unveiled the latest addition to the OnePlus 11 Series – the OnePlus 11R 5G, an ultimate powerhouse that comes equipped with a powerful chipset, an efficient cooling system, super-fast charging, intelligent software, and much more.
Starting 21st February 2023, users in India can pre-order the latest performance flagship starting at INR 39,999. That’s not all, for high-performance gamers, OnePlus has also added a limited-time bundle offer, where users will also receive the OnePlus Buds Z2, worth INR 5,999, at no additional cost during the pre-order phase (offer valid till stocks last).
Users can click ‘Notify me’ on OnePlus.in or Amazon.in to stay updated.
The OnePlus R Series brings the perfect combination of top-of-the-line hardware and software at a more accessible price point for tech enthusiasts and gamers, and the OnePlus 11R 5G is the latest extension of that vision.
Pre-order details and other offers:
- The OnePlus 11R 5G will retail at INR 39,999 for the 8+128GB variant and INR 44,999 for the 16+256GB variant. Pre-orders begin 21st February 2023 at 12:00 PM IST.
- Instant discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus 11R, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in
- Citibank users can also avail instant discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus 11R through Citibank Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in
- Up to 9 months no cost EMI on the OnePlus 11, on purchase using major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in
- RCC members can avail up to INR 2000 discount exclusively on Red Cable Club linked devices, on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.