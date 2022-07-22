PPO Reno8 5G and Enco X2 to go on sale from 25 July 2022

Ads

The new OPPO Reno8 5G—priced at INR 29,999—will go on sale from 25 July 2022 on Flipkart, the OPPO Store and across mainline retail outlets in India. The device sports a streamlined unibody design and will be available in two colours: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black.

The Reno8 5G packs a 4500mAh battery that provides up to one-and-half days of use on a single charge. Its 80W SUPERVOOCTM adaptor allows for a 50% recharge with just an 11-minute recharge.

Additionally, OPPO’s BHE (Battery Health Engine) technology on this smartphone allows batteries to retain 80% of their original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles (double the industry average of 800 charge cycles). It ensures batteries stay in good condition for around four years—and with the same high levels of safety—to make it the longest smartphone battery lifespan on the market.

For photography, the Reno8 5G comes with the RGBW Sony IMX709 selfie sensor and Sony’s IMX766 rear snapper that lets it capture extra light and improve the clarity of images. DOL-HDR technology increases the dynamic range in videos with the perfect balance of brightness and shadows. The smartphone also runs OPPO’s proprietary AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video, Night Portrait and Bokeh Flare Video.

The OPPO Reno8 5G delivers an all-around performance with OPPO’s Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System that is 1.5x more efficient than the previous generation’s heat pipe solution. It runs cool with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and ColorOS 12.1.

As a testament to its durability, the smartphone carries the TÜV SÜD certification for fluency attenuation even after 36 months. Its ‘A’ grade—the highest rating—indicates that Reno8 delivers the same smooth performance at the beginning and after three years of use.

IoT devices

The OPPO Pad Air will go on sale at INR 16,999 for the 4GB+64GB version, and INR 19,999 for the 4GB +128GB version from 23 July 2022 on Flipkart.

OPPO’s first tablet—with the power-efficient ‘6nm’ octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor—is designed for entertainment and educational needs. It delivers smooth multitasking, seamless switching between apps, hi-res video streaming and 3D mobile games thanks to its AI System Booster 2.1 and RAM Expansion technology.

Also, the OPPO Enco X2 TWS will go on sale from 25 July 2022 onwards at INR 10,999. These flagship earbuds come with industry-leading ANC and a segment-first Dolby Audio Binaural Recording. It packs the next-gen Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with the Nordic audio giant Dynaudio.

Customers can avail following offers on the Reno8 (8+128GB):

10% cashback up to INR 3,000, on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit cards, etc.

OPPO Reno8 – Premium Service 1) Easy EMI during repair 2) Free pick up & drop 3) 24/7 hotline support 4) Free screen guard and back cover

Cashback of INR 1,200 is also available for non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, Kotak Bank, etc.

No cost EMI up to 6 months on leading bank cards.

EMI starts from INR 2,500 (approx) on 12-month EMI schemes from leading financiers.

A low down-payment starting from INR 4,285 is also available from select financiers.

OPPO upgrade offer of INR 2,000 is applicable on Reno8 for loyal users from 25 July 2022 to 31 July 2022.

OPPO Premium Service—exclusive to OPPO Reno users—offers an Easy EMI option during repair of the phones. Along with this, Reno users can avail of free pick up and drop service, 24/7 hotline support, as well as a free screen guard and back cover.

OPPOverse Bundle Offer:

Buy OPPO Reno8 Series, Enco X2 and OPPO Pad before 31st August, register on My OPPO App and get the OPPO Watch Free worth 5,999 at just one rupee.