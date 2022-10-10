Portronics Launches Two New Soundbars with Amazing Acoustics

the leading player and provider of Innovative, Digital, and Portable gadgets, launches two amazing new soundbars — the Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V. Now, your house parties will be memorable forever with the Sound Slick Soundbars that have been ideally designed to meet the need for quality music. Peaking at a whopping up to 120 Watts, these powerful products will transform your television viewing experience into a surround-sound cinematic experience.

With rich bass, perfect mids, and the finest trebles, Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V will give you a theatre-like experience at the press of a button. The Soundbars are portable, sleek and weigh merely about 1.85 kg which makes them easy to carry around — be it to your backyard, lawn or your holiday home. Moreover, the two Soundbars are designed with a scratch-resistant sand-grain finish for a premium feel that enhances the look of your television while also blending into your home décor.

The high-definition surround sound with stereo speakers (30W each) and thumping bass with a built-in discrete 60W subwoofer on the Sound Slick IV will always entertain you, be it a movie, or an instant house party — a great investment for your living room. And why not complement your bedroom TV too with an equally powerful soundbar to match your living room experience, with the Sound Slick V. It can equally throw in a bedroom party with its twin 30W stereo speakers and similar features found on the Sound Slick IV.

Enjoy hassle-free music listening experience with instant and seamless pairing on both Soundbars that come with multiple connectivity options for your TV. Using the optical input, one can connect the soundbars wirelessly with a smartphone or laptop over Bluetooth 5.0 or the aux port. You can also plug in your favourite music tracks on a USB pen drive and enjoy pristine audio whenever you need it.

Change the way you listen to music, watch your favourite series or enjoy the morning news with multiple sound modes. Moreover using the IR remote you can play/pause music, change volume, or simply switch to its built-in pre-set EQ modes to suit the action or your musical situations from anywhere in the room.

Pricing and Availability:

Portronics Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V will be available in the market at an affordable price of INR 5,499 and INR 3,499 respectively. Both Soundbars are backed with a 12 months warranty and can be purchased from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores.