Portronics Launches New 3MP Otoscope ‘XLIFE’

Get home a mini ear clinic for your family and say goodbye to that expensive ENT doctor visits for an ear clean-up. Introduce your family to one of the safest and most hygienic ways to treat earwax buildup. The leading player, and provider of Innovative, Digital, and Portable gadgets, Portronics has announced its latest and upgraded otoscope XLife. Powerful enough to wirelessly stream a 360° Full HD view of your external acoustic meatus (ear canal) on your smartphone and a safe silicone scoop tip to help you clean out the usual/daily build-up of earwax.

Safe for every age, while being gentle on the skin and the ear canal, the Portronics XLife is extremely versatile and one of the safest otoscopes for treating earwax buildup. According to doctors, cotton swabs or Q-tips aren’t recommended for it’s a blind method and can push the wax further into the ear with a high possibility of damaging the eardrum too. To help out with the issue, the Portronics XLife uses a skin-friendly and hygienic screw-furled silicone (scoop) tip for maximum safety, and behind it is a powerful eye that ensures everything is at a safe distance. The 3-megapixel eye (FHD camera) features an ultra-fine 3.5mm lens for a crisp and clear view of everything ahead and around it, with a 6-LED spotlight to keep everything bright. To make things safer and more convenient the otoscope includes a 3-axis gyroscope for a 360° view for better handling.

The product comes with Wi-Fi 2.4GHz connectivity for easily monitoring your ear directly via your smartphone, be it Android or iOS, using the XLife App. You can also save your video stream or capture photos so you can show it to your ENT in case you feel you need a specialist’s check-up. Completely wireless, Portronics XLife has an internal rechargeable battery (USB-C port for charging) which on a full charge offers a 30-minute playtime. At just 13g, the XLife is a great personal gadget that you can carry along wherever you need it, making it a smart addition to your personal care kit for your family.

Pricing and Availability:

Portronics XLife Otoscope is available in the market at an MRP of INR 1,299, backed with a 12 months warranty. Users can buy these gadgets from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores across India.