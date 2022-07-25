Portronics Launches ‘My Buddy K5′ Portable Laptop Stand

Ads

Nothing is worse than working from the same place all day in the same posture. Not only is it bad for our health but also for our laptops’ health. To solve these consumer woes India’s leading Innovative and Gadgets Accessories brand, Portronics announces the launch of My Buddy K5 Portable Laptop Stand. Whether it’s for elevating your laptop to a more ergonomic height or ensuring ample fresh air to get into your machine, this device could be beneficial for you.

Sitting for prolonged periods in uncomfortable positions can be a major concern, resulting in back pain, increased stress in the neck, arms, wrist, and more. To combat the tremendous amount of pressure that surrounds the spine and other body parts, having a right laptop stand is the key and My Buddy K5 does the job well.

This laptop stand has been specifically designed to provide optimum comfort by allowing height adjustment to those who work for hours and require comfort while working. One can adjust the height of My Buddy K5 as per comfort between 4.9 to 7.7-inches thanks to the sturdy Aluminum frame making it more durable. Moreover the laptop stand also comes with anti-slip silicone pads to hold your laptop in place making it free from any wobbling.

My Buddy K5 comes with universal compatibility, making it highly compatible with almost all the laptops, even of size 15 and 17-inch. With this device, one can work in a relaxed manner without the hassles of lack of space on the stand or sitting in an uncomfortable posture.

Pricing and Availability:

Portronics My Buddy K5 is priced at an MRP of INR 2,999 available in attractive silver colour backed with a 12-months warranty. This laptop stand can be purchased from the company’s official website, Amazon.in, Flikart.com and other leading online and offline stores.