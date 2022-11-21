Portronics Launches ‘Kronos X4’ BT Calling Smartwatch with 1.85” HD Display

Leading player and provider of Innovative, Digital, and Portable gadgets, Portronics launches Kronos X4 — a new wearable where fashion meets fitness. The smartwatch boasts a premium metal body with large square HD display and other salient features such as Bluetooth Calling, Multiple Sports Modes, Health Monitoring, etc.

This new smartwatch from Portronics is designed with great craftsmanship bearing a large, crisp, and vibrant 1.85” HD display encased in a premium square dial along with soft, skin-friendly silicone straps that promise high comfort for 24*7 use. To match any outfit you wear for the day, Kronos X4 comes with 100+ watch faces, so wrap it around your wrist and go out in style.

Beneath that elegant square dial is a cluster of intelligent sensors that help keep track of health and activity 24*7. Kronos X4 helps not only keep a check on your heart rate and blood oxygen (SPO2) levels but also tracks your sleep and resting patterns so you can know your body and health better. Additionally, the watch comes with multiple sports modes that automatically track and record your active lifestyle, ensuring you stay fit.

Moreover, Kronos X4 is also designed to be your assistant throughout the day, so stay notified about texts, messages, and calls with a simple glance at the screen. Make calls directly from your smartwatch (via Bluetooth V5.0) without having to bring out your smartphone, thanks to the in-built HD speaker and microphone for an uninterrupted, loud, and clear calling experience, be it indoors or when commuting. You can also take control of your smartphone right from your wrist, change tracks, adjust the volume, and a lot more is available on the screen with just a touch of your finger. Finally, the Portronics Kronos X4 is also well-protected from water, sweat, and dust — thanks to its IP68-certified housing that allows you to wear it day or night, and in any weather conditions.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Kronos X4 is available in the market at a discounted price of INR 2,999; backed with a 1 Year Warranty. Users can buy this smartwatch from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores across India.