Portronics Launches Harmonics Z5 Neckband with Secure-fit in-ear design for long hours of Comfort

the leading player and provider of Innovative, Digital, and Portable gadgets, launches another best-in-class wireless neckband Harmonics Z5. Scaling up from the previous models, the Portronics Harmonics Z5 offers a unique set of features. A new design for enhanced comfort, larger drivers for impeccable audio performance, a humongous battery for marathon playback time, and the latest USB-C port for faster charging.

The Harmonics Z5 boasts of a new and unique earbud design to offer enhanced comfort for all-day use. It features a snug fit and free in-ear soft and skin-friendly silicone attachments for better grip and comfort. The earbuds also feature large 14.2mm dynamic drivers making it stand out from other earbuds in the segment. The drivers deliver impeccable and rich audio with deep booming bass for immersive sound quality. Your music, movies, and calling experience will never be the same as before.

Built on the latest Bluetooth V5.2 chip, the Harmonics Z5 has a broader working range, faster pairing, lower latency, and enhanced energy savings for better battery life. The onboard 250mAh battery now offers a superior 33 hours of playback time on a single charge. So, with an average use of around 3 hours a day, you may only need to recharge the Harmonics Z5 around twice a month. And to put your charging woes at bay, there’s a quick charging USB-C port that can charge your neckband within no time. If you are in a hurry, a simple 10-minute charge will offer you a whopping 10 hours of playback — good enough for almost a whole day of continuous entertainment.

And speaking about entertainment, Portronics has equipped the Harmonics Z5 with Dual EQ Modes that work with quick action buttons. A simple click on the control panel and you can switch between the EQ modes – Bass mode and Music mode. Other buttons offer track changing, call answering, and volume controls too so you won’t need to touch your smartphone when working, exercising, or traveling.

Pricing and Availability:

Available in four attractive colors Black, Blue, Red and Purple, the Portronics Harmonics Z5 will be available in the market at a discounted price of INR 849 (MRP 2,499), along with a 12-months warranty period. Users can buy these Neckband Earphones from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores.