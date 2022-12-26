Portronics Launches 3 devices to Enhance Data and Sound Experience

Holiday season is here while New Year is a few days away, a perfect time to share love, joy, and gifts with your loved ones. Owing to the high spirits of the Holiday season, leading Gadget electronics brand Portronics launches 3 new devices –Mport 4D – USB Hub, Pixel – 8W Portable BT Speaker and Car Power 120 – Car Charger. Enjoy hassle-free music and swift data transfer with these amazing gadgets that can be a great addition to your laptop or travel bag.

Portronics Mport 4D–USB Hub

Portronics Mport 4D is a multi-functional USB Hub that is easy to carry and will immensely expand your connectivity options that are limited due to space restraints. This 4-in-1 hub is a perfect utility device that helps you connect upto 4 devices (USB 2.0) simultaneously to your laptop or PC and transfer files and data quickly with a speed of 480 mbps. The highly versatile device has an innovative design with a cubical body and a tangle-free 1.5-meter wire making it super easy and portable to carry it on the go. The device is very portable and comes with universal compatibility making it easy to connect with portable USB drives, External HDD, joysticks, smartphones and tablets.

Portronics Pixel – 8W Portable BT Speaker

No gathering is complete without music and dancing, whether you call your best friends over for a pajama party or join them outdoors on a camping trip — the Portronics Pixel will make your every occasion memorable. Complete with 32 LED Pixel Light Animations, this portable speaker can spice up any dance floor with its powerful 8-Watt performance. And if you have two Pixel speakers, then using TWS you can club the speakers for an even louder volume with enhanced stereo performance. Pair it wirelessly with your phone or tablet over Bluetooth or simply plug in a USB pen drive or a micro SD card loaded with music playlists and Pixel is instantly ready for any action. Moreover, thanks to the 2400mAh Lithium Battery that offers upto 6-hour battery life your entertainment is ensured right from start of the evening to chatting session after dinner.

Portronics Car Power 120 – Car Charger

If you are a frequent traveler, Car Power 120 is just for you that supports fast-charging with a maximum power output of 120W. This all-in-one car charger has a zinc alloy body and comes with three charging ports – a USB-A port and 2 Type-C PD charging ports that makes charging while driving easy on long journeys without worrying about your battery levels. You can charge your laptops in the car itself too with the 100W Type-C PD charging port of the Car Power 120 giving you a better working and charging experience when you set out on long journeys and road trips. Moreover, you can also charge other devices thanks to the 20W Type-C PD charging port and an 18W QC charging slot available in the charger for fast charging of your devices.

Pricing & Availability

The Portronics Mport 4D USB Hub, Pixel BT Speaker and Car Power 120 charger are available in the market at discounted prices of INR 499, INR 1,699 and INR 2,299 and respectively backed with 12 months warranty. Users can buy these gadgets from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores across India.