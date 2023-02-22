Portronics Launches 13-In-1 USB-C Laptop Docking Station ‘Mport 13C’

If you use a MacBook or have recently picked one of those expensive lightweight ultrabooks, you would probably know how it feels to find some of the most important ports such as HDMI, Ethernet, or even standard USB missing for your daily use. Well, most brands are already eliminating most communication ports (USB/Ethernet/HDMI) to reduce the overall size, thickness, and weight of a laptop to make it highly portable and lightweight. Finally, you are left out with a standard USB-C/Thunderbolt port or two. To get standard ports, you have to purchase expensive adapters, which are not as convenient as you would think. Open up your laptop to a complete world of connectivity with a docking station. Portronics makes your laptop connectivity ultra-simple with the launch of Mport 13C — a 13-in-1 USB-C docking station for laptops and MacBooks.

The Mport 13C has 13 ports that allow for simultaneous communication using a single USB-C or Thunderbolt Port on your laptop. The dock is highly versatile and supports multiple USB ports including USB-C and PD, dual display ports, flash card slots and an RJ45 Ethernet port. Two USB-C ports and four USB 3.0 ports are available for all high-speed data transfers. Connect older devices such as keyboards or mice, or plug in the latest high-speed external storage drives and you won’t miss anything.

For a stable internet connection there’s also a high-speed 100mbps Ethernet port that will hook you up to your office or hotel room within seconds. If you need to switch from your laptop screen to your projector or need to use a multiple monitor setup for your desk, plug in your monitor to either the VGA or HDMI port and you are good to go. Stream audio to your desktop speakers with a 3.5mm audio jack, transfer media files using the SD/TF Card slots, and a lot more. And best of all, you can also charge your laptop while the dock is connected to Thunderbolt 3 / PD Pass-through port that can support up to 87W chargers.

The Portronics Mport 13C is an extremely versatile and robust multi-port accessory for laptops and MacBooks. It is built using a strong anti-scratch aluminium-magnesium alloy body and designed with a shape that also doubles as a laptop stand that not only allows for convenient working by placing your laptop at an angle, but also helps cool your laptop with efficient air intake from the bottom. The docking station also sports rubber feet for better grip on your desktop.

Pricing and Availability

The all news Portronics Mport 13C USB-C Docking Station is available in the market at a discounted price of INR 3,999 (MRP Rs 7,999) backed with a 1-year warranty. Users can purchase this product from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores.