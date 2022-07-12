Portronics Introduces Muffs A – Smart, Trendy, Dual Mode Wireless Headphones for the Generation Z

Ads

Pioneer in innovative technology for the Indian demographic, Portronics is extremely excited to launch a new pair of smart, funky-looking headphones. Introducing the “Muffs A” a super comfortable and highly ergonomic set of wireless headphones that performs with powerful bass and can go on for 30 hours on a single charge.

The Portronics Muffs A is specially designed for those who love great-sounding music with powerful bass and crisp trebles, with an over-ear formfactor. These headphones are built using memory foam-based extremely soft and skin-friendly (removable) ear cushions and shaped with an ergonomic fluid design that offers superior comfort even when used over longer hours. The ergonomic design also gives you better sound isolation so you can cut off the ambient environmental chaos and enjoy your music and movies in peace or attend to voice and video calls without any disturbance.

The Muffs A is also designed with water, sweat and dust-resistant IPX5 body so you can be worry-free when using it during sweaty workouts or if you are caught in unexpected rain during your commute.

The headphones are powered by large 40mm drivers that produce deep and powerful bass while offering distortion-free crisp highs and mids. Built around the latest Bluetooth V5.2 chip, the Portronics Muffs A features superior connectivity over a longer range and also offers better power efficiency. The built-in 520mAh Lithium-ion battery can be topped up to 100% in mere 55 minutes and can serve you a total playback time of up to 30 hours. And thanks to the USB-C charging port, you can use your current Smartphone’s charger with ease.

Battery all drained and no charger around, no worries, the Portronics Muffs A can also be used with an audio cable that can be connected directly to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop so you can continue your entertainment non-stop. The audio cable can also benefit those who love gaming as it offers zero latency for superior audio sync.

Lastly, if you love to flaunt lively and vibrant colors the Muffs A offers three shades that you will surely love — Blue, Red and the all-time smart Black. Call them Classy or Sassy, these color shades will change your mood the moment you wear them on.

Pricing and Availability:

The Portronics Muffs A is priced at an MRP of INR 1,999 available at the company’s official website, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores and is backed with a 12-month warranty period.