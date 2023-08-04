Portronics Introduces ‘Beem 410’ Smart Portable Android Projector

With the ability to convert any space, be it indoors or outdoors, into an instant, full-fledged cinema hall, you would be surprised at how versatile a portable projector can be. Leading player in India’s consumer electronics market, Portronics is proud to announce the launch of its highly compact, and smart Android projector Beem 410. This compact gadget can turn any white wall or surface into an instant entertainment medium where you can enjoy movies, sports, games, display presentations, conduct meetings or video conferences, and a lot more.

Based on Android OS 9.0, the Portronics Beem 410 is instantly ready to hop on the OTT and Live TV entertainment segment, anywhere and anytime. With support for mainstream apps such as Prime Video and Netflix, you can enjoy large-screen movies and TV Shows no matter where you are – be it indoors or outdoors. All you need is a flat white surface to project your screen and grab a seat with friends, colleagues, or family. Whether you are in your home without a TV, on a picnic with your friends, or simply travelling on work assignments, all you need is a Beem 410 in your backpack.

Experience your movies and TV in sharp, bright 1080p HD resolution with its in-built 6W Hi-Fidelity speakers for crisp and clear sound. Powered by 1GB of RAM with 8GB of storage and dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz wireless networking, you are ready to stream high-quality content whenever you need it. Backed by a long-standing 30,000-hour 250 ANSI Lumens (approx 3600 lumens) lamp, the Beem can produce high-resolution and bright projection with 16:9 ratios for a widescreen cinematic experience. Stream videos or presentations from your laptop, tablet, or smartphone, be it Android or iOS, the Beem is ready to impress.

Complete with additional connectivity options such as an HDMI port for external video inputs, a USB port for media storage and playback, and an AUX port for external speaker/soundbar support, this gadget is ready for action wherever you need it. Place it in front of the screen, or at an angle to the side, the Beem can automatically correct the visuals for the perfect screen ratio with 4D Keystone corrections (corner and vertical) even at extreme angles of up to 45° from the wall. Take complete control of the projector with its fully functional IR remote so you can relax and operate it from a convenient distance. The Portronics Beem 410 is your best companion for movies, TV, school or office presentations, gaming, and anything that would require an instant display solution.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Beem 410 – Android Smart Projector is available at a discounted price of INR 16,999/- backed with a 12 months warranty. Users can buy this product from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other online and offline stores.