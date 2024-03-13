Polestar 3: Pricing and Features Revealed for Q2 2024 Release

The much-anticipated Polestar 3 is setting its sights on the electric vehicle market with its upcoming release in the second quarter of 2024. This all-electric SUV combines performance, luxury, and advanced technology, poised to compete with the likes of Tesla and Audi.

Key Highlights:

Starting price of $85,300 for the base model.

Performance trim priced at $91,300.

Equipped with a 111-kWh battery pack offering up to 300 miles of range.

Dual-motor AWD powertrain standard, delivering 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque.

Performance pack increases output to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque.

The Polestar 3, with its debut as the brand’s first all-electric SUV, focuses on delivering a blend of high performance, sophisticated luxury, and cutting-edge design. Crafted with sustainability in mind, this vehicle marks a significant step forward in Polestar’s journey towards innovation in the electric vehicle space.

Performance and Efficiency

The vehicle showcases impressive performance stats with its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and an option for enhanced performance through an additional package. This package not only boosts power output but also includes sport chassis tuning and aesthetic enhancements. Despite its power, the Polestar 3 remains efficient, boasting a 300-mile range that competes well within the electric SUV market.

Design and Comfort

Polestar 3’s interior offers ample space and a luxury feel, with innovative safety and technology features standard. Production in the United States, specifically at Volvo’s Ridgeville facility in South Carolina, emphasizes the brand’s commitment to the American market and sustainability.

Competitive Landscape

The electric luxury SUV market is growing, with the Polestar 3 set to compete against established names like Tesla Model X, Audi E-Tron, and newcomers like Lucid Gravity and Cadillac Lyriq.

Design and Interior

Polestar continues its minimalist design philosophy with the Polestar 3, offering a clean and calming interior that still manages to feel special. The SUV is equipped with a 14.5-inch central touchscreen and a smaller 9-inch digital gauge cluster, with a head-up display as standard. Android Automotive OS powers the infotainment system, ensuring ease of use with familiar apps like Google Maps. The initial launch will see the seats finished in either bio-attributed MicroTech or 100% traced wool, with heated and power-adjustable front seats as standard.

Despite the Polestar brand’s penchant for grayscale exterior colors, the interior quality and design have received attention, with an improvement in materials and a larger layout providing more room and comfort, particularly up front.

Safety and Practicality

Safety is a top priority for Polestar, with the Polestar 3 including features such as Pilot Assist for acceleration, braking, and steering support up to 80 mph, Park Assist Pilot, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and a blind-spot information system. Cargo space is ample, with 17.1 cubic feet behind the second row and approximately 50 cubic feet with the seats folded.

The Polestar 3’s entry into the electric vehicle market is not just about introducing another SUV option. It represents Polestar’s vision of combining performance, luxury, and sustainability in one package. While its starting price sets it apart as a premium offering, the combination of innovative technology, environmental consideration, and striking design could make it a desirable option for eco-conscious consumers looking for a luxury electric vehicle.