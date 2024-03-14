Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024: A Comprehensive Guide to Castform’s Spotlight

The much-anticipated Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024 is here, bringing with it a flurry of activities centered around the ever-changing forms of Castform. This event, running from March 14 to March 18, celebrates the diversity of weather conditions in the Pokémon world and offers players a unique opportunity to catch various forms of Castform, alongside other weather-themed Pokémon and rewards.

Key Highlights of Weather Week 2024

Event Duration: From March 14, 10:00 AM, to March 18, 8:00 PM local time.

Featured Pokémon: Increased appearances of Castform in its different weather-based forms – Normal, Sunny, Rainy, and Snowy, with an enhanced chance of encountering their shiny versions.

Wild Encounters: Depending on the in-game weather, players can expect to encounter Pokémon such as Cacnea, Lotad, Snover, Roggenrola, Spritzee, Swablu, Gastly, alongside Paras, Drifloon, Helioptile, and Amaura more frequently.

Raid Battles: A variety of Pokémon will feature in raids, including Poliwhirl, Gastly, Hippopotas, Amaura, Charizard, Lickitung, Drampa in 1-star and 3-star raids; Regice in 5-star raids; and Mega Tyranitar in Mega Raids.

Field Research: Special event-themed tasks rewarding encounters with weather-boosted Pokémon like Paras, Castform (all forms), Drifloon, Helioptile, and Amaura.

Collection Challenges: Two unique challenges rewarding players with Stardust and Incense for capturing specific sets of Pokémon reflecting the event’s theme.

Event Bonuses: Players can enjoy double Stardust for catching Pokémon and increased chances of encountering shiny Castform. Additionally, PokéStop Showcases will spotlight Castform during certain parts of the event.

Delving Deeper into Weather Week

Castform’s Shiny Spotlight

The allure of catching shiny Pokémon is a strong motivator for many trainers, and Weather Week does not disappoint. Castform’s different forms, altered by the game’s dynamic weather conditions, will not only be more common but also have an increased shiny rate. This gives players a rare opportunity to add these unique variations to their collection.

Engaging Collection Challenges

Collection Challenges add an extra layer of excitement to the event, encouraging players to explore their surroundings and catch a variety of Pokémon to complete their collections. Successful completion of these challenges rewards players with valuable items such as Stardust and Incense, enhancing their gameplay experience.

Maximizing Event Bonuses

The event also offers lucrative bonuses, such as double Stardust for catching Pokémon, that players can leverage to advance more quickly. These bonuses, combined with the increased spawn rates of certain Pokémon, make Weather Week an ideal time for trainers to stock up on resources and add new Pokémon to their Pokédex.

Raid Battles Galore

Raid battles during Weather Week promise thrilling encounters against powerful Pokémon. From the fiery might of Charizard to the icy fortress of Regice, and the towering strength of Mega Tyranitar, trainers have the chance to test their skills against a diverse lineup of adversaries and earn rare rewards.

Pokémon Go’s Weather Week 2024 offers a rich tapestry of activities and rewards that cater to trainers of all levels. Whether you’re chasing shiny Castform, battling formidable raid bosses, or simply enjoying the thematic wild encounters, there’s something for everyone during this dynamic event. So grab your Poké Balls, and let’s dive into the world of Pokémon Go to celebrate the wonders of weather together!