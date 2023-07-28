POCO marks its entry into the AIoT space, launches POCO Pods in India

POCO India, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands, has marked its entry into the TWS segment with the launch of POCO Pods. Built for a truly immersive listening experience, POCO Pods are engineered to deliver unmatched dynamic audio performance and powerful bass.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “With a vision to empower every Indian with premium technology, we proudly enter the Indian AIoT space, starting with the launch of POCO Pods. The POCO Pods are a perfect fusion of cutting-edge innovation, seamless connectivity, and unmatched audio performance. We remain committed to delivering extraordinary experiences and introducing an exciting technology portfolio for our users.”

Breaking Boundaries in Audio Excellence

The POCO Pods are designed to deliver an unparalleled audio experience that is sure to delight audiophiles and everyday users alike. Armed with 12mm drivers, these earbuds feature fine-tuned and accurate bass performance, immersing users in rich, clear, and precise sound for an elevated audio journey.

Battery Life That Keeps Pace with Your Day

The POCO Pods are engineered to keep up with the busiest lifestyles. Offering an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge, these earbuds ensure continuous entertainment and seamless communication without interruption. With a fast-charging feature, just a 10-minute charge provides you with an additional 90 minutes of listening pleasure.

Remarkable Low Latency Mode

Indulge in ultra-responsive audio with the low latency mode of the pods. Designed to cater to gamers, movie lovers, and music enthusiasts, this mode guarantees a remarkably low latency of up to 60ms, ensuring an immersive experience like never before.

Designed for Adventure – IPX4

The POCO Pods are the perfect companion for those leading an active lifestyle. With an IPX4 rating, these earbuds are sweat and splash-resistant, providing durability and reliability, even during intense workout sessions or outdoor adventures.

Seamless Connectivity with Bluetooth v5.3(BLE) & Google Fast Pair

Equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy) technology, the POCO Pods establish a reliable and efficient connection with users’ devices. To enhance ease of use, the POCO Pods come with Google Fast Pair, enabling users to connect with their devices seamlessly in just a single tap. This ensures a hassle-free and quick setup process, getting users to their favorite tunes and calls without delay.

Unrivaled Performance Even in Noisy Surroundings

With Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology, the POCO Pods create an oasis of pure sound in even the noisiest environments. Whether on crowded streets or bustling cafes, users can enjoy crystal-clear audio and uninterrupted calls without external interference.

Intuitive Touch Controls for Unmatched Convenience

The touch control in POCO Pods operations allows users to control their music and calls with light and intuitive touch controls, elevating the overall user experience. Additionally, by tapping the pods twice, one can play/ pause the music and answer the call and by tapping it thrice, you can skip to the next track and reject/ end a call.

Availability and Pricing

The POCO Pods will be available on Flipkart starting July 29, 2023, at an irresistible price of INR 1,199, making them the ultimate choice for Indian consumers seeking top-notch wireless audio technology at an affordable price.